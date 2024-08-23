Indaba to spotlight procurement act, sustainability, and tenders

The 18th annual Smart Procurement World Indaba, taking place in Gauteng from 9-12 September 2024, will gather around 600 procurement professionals to network and explore key issues. This year's event comes shortly after the signing of the Public Procurement Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa and will address various industry topics, including the new legislation's implications.

Professor Geo Quinot, founding director of the African Procurement Law Unit and Professor of Law at Stellenbosch University, contends that the promulgation of the Public Procurement Act is "a momentous occasion in South African procurement law, although there are still several outstanding questions that must be resolved, and a lot of work still to be done before the act can be fully implemented, not the least of which is the creation of extensive regulations to give content to the system".

"Our unit has facilitated extensive and intense debate on the draft Bill and then on the Bill and now the Act at a series of national workshops since February last year, so we've been very active in our critical engagement with the important law reform," he says.

Quinot is one of the esteemed speakers on the programme for this year’s Smart Procurement World Indaba and in his not-to-be-missed session, he will share his insights and discuss the impact of the Public Procurement Act.

Quinot will explore how procurement can adapt to changes in the supply chain management environment and the new legislation's effects on public sector operations. He will also explain how public procurement institutions should prepare to implement this new legislative framework.

The Smart Procurement World Indaba is one of South Africa’s largest, longest-standing events for procurement and inbound supply chain professionals. Its theme this year is The DNA of Procurement.

Smart Procurement chief operating officer Debbie Tagg elaborates: “Attendees can expect to uncover the intricacies that define procurement’s genetic makeup at the 2024 Indaba. The event will explore the interconnected strands that shape every procurement decision, transaction and relationship.

"Just as the DNA carries the genetic information that shapes living organisms, the DNA of procurement intricately weaves through every aspect of the supply chain, determining its structure, resilience and ultimate success."

Sustainability at the forefront

The Sustainability Summit Africa is an important co-located event at this year’s Indaba. It takes place on 10 September 2024. “With an increasingly intense worldwide focus on sustainable procurement, we recognise the importance of having this crucial topic up front and centre at our industry’s premier gathering,” Tagg states.

The summit features local and international experts who will address the critical role played by supply chain and procurement professionals not just in achieving environmental goals, but also in ensuring the longevity of small businesses and the economic stability of organisations, communities and regions. Sustainable procurement examines how procurement affects the environment, society and the economy.

A new feature at this year’s fourth Sustainability Summit Africa is "The Green Zone", which features a range of solutions across alternative energy sources, eco-friendly products and waste reduction strategies.

"It will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest sustainable practices. Solutions providers will have the opportunity to showcase their companies’ products and services to a highly targeted audience of purchasing managers who are actively seeking sustainable procurement solutions for their organisations," Tagg explains.

More information on the event here.