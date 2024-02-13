Industries

    Dentsu Creative named Lead Creative Agency for Stella and Corona

    Issued by Dentsu
    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024
    Following the triumph of the Creative X awards, Dentsu Creative proudly announces its dynamic collaboration with AB InBev Premium Co. (Stella and Corona) as lead creative agency for South Africa, effective 1 February 2024.
    Dentsu Creative named Lead Creative Agency for Stella and Corona

    This strategic partnership solidifies Dentsu Creative's position as a powerhouse in the industry, entrusted with steering the creative direction for two iconic brands. The appointment follows an intense duel of pitches, showcasing Dentsu Creative's prowess in innovative marketing solutions.

    "Global brands like Corona and Stella demand world-class work. It is a beautiful challenge. And the best part is facing it alongside some of the brightest marketing minds, our partners at AB InBev,” remarked Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative.

    “We are thrilled to announce Corona and Stella Artois’ strategic partnership with Denstu Creative, an agency that is synonymous with excellence and innovation. In our commitment to delivering creative solutions, we recognise that it is imperative for our premium brands to embrace innovation and this collaboration marks a significant step up towards elevating beer industry standards,” said Melanie Nicholson, head of brand: Corona and Stella Artois, South Africa.

    “We are delighted to be partnering with Premium Co, on these two iconic brands, Corona, and Stella Artois to deliver modern creativity and drive growth. The chemistry was apparent from our first meeting, and we cannot wait to begin," added Michael Zylstra, managing partner creative SSA.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

