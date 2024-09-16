Creative giants: Iconic gantries captivate audiences

Outdoor Network’s gantry network delivers a total VAC of 41,387,543 (Source: OMC 2024), over 84 sites, providing extensive brand coverage in key locations across five provinces – Gauteng, North West, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.

These larger-than-life billboards are positioned across multiple lanes on key main roads, driving high engagement among millions of South Africans, reaching consumers ranging from middle market to upper-middle and high-net-worth individuals.

Adding an innovative element, coupled with creative execution and intelligent messaging for further enhanced impact, the larger jumbo gantries are uniquely positioned to convey powerful, eye-catching and memorable campaigns for forward-thinking brands.

Shamy Naidu, director at Outdoor Network, elaborates: “Our gantries bring the best of OOH directly into South Africa’s most active consumers’ eyelines, driving action and recall in key commuter nodes.

“Gantries are not just about size. One of the standout benefits of gantries is their ability to deliver impactful creative executions. With extensions and innovative designs, gantries bring brands to life visually, making them more memorable and likely to drive purchase intent.”

OOH is among the top three platforms that provide the most advertising equity in the market, delivering maximum impact and high recall among audiences. (Source Kantar Media Reactions, SA, 2022).

Studies show that 71% of the mass market recall seeing a roadside advertisement and of those who have seen an OOH ad, 61% have gone in-store either at the time of or after seeing it (Source: Universe 3.5 million, SEM 4-7 who recall seeing an OOH ad in the past four weeks - TGI 2023). This high recall rate highlights the effectiveness of gantries in converting awareness into action.

Naidu concludes: “Marketers across the globe recognise static OOH as the most trustworthy media channel and digital OOH as the most innovative – with an ever-increasing number of brands wanting to expose their messaging on ’jumbo’ sized advertising in key locations.

“Large-format OOH, specifically in the form of gantries epitomises marketing impact, dominating the entire width of major dual lane roads, making them an ideal platform for brand marketing objectives.”

