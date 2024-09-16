Marketing & Media OOH
    Creative giants: Iconic gantries captivate audiences

    Issued by Provantage
    16 Sep 2024
    With an extensive network of sites spread across South Africa, Outdoor Network’s gantries are high-impact, super-sized, dominant and iconic out-of-home advertising solutions, stretching across busy conversion nodes close to South Africa’s highways. These unmissable, innovative large-format branded powerhouses are designed to capture and captivate viewers’ attention, offering brands a powerful advertising opportunity to boost brand awareness and equity.
    Outdoor Network’s gantry network delivers a total VAC of 41,387,543 (Source: OMC 2024), over 84 sites, providing extensive brand coverage in key locations across five provinces – Gauteng, North West, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.

    These larger-than-life billboards are positioned across multiple lanes on key main roads, driving high engagement among millions of South Africans, reaching consumers ranging from middle market to upper-middle and high-net-worth individuals.

    Adding an innovative element, coupled with creative execution and intelligent messaging for further enhanced impact, the larger jumbo gantries are uniquely positioned to convey powerful, eye-catching and memorable campaigns for forward-thinking brands.

    Shamy Naidu, director at Outdoor Network, elaborates: “Our gantries bring the best of OOH directly into South Africa’s most active consumers’ eyelines, driving action and recall in key commuter nodes.

    “Gantries are not just about size. One of the standout benefits of gantries is their ability to deliver impactful creative executions. With extensions and innovative designs, gantries bring brands to life visually, making them more memorable and likely to drive purchase intent.”

    OOH is among the top three platforms that provide the most advertising equity in the market, delivering maximum impact and high recall among audiences. (Source Kantar Media Reactions, SA, 2022).

    Studies show that 71% of the mass market recall seeing a roadside advertisement and of those who have seen an OOH ad, 61% have gone in-store either at the time of or after seeing it (Source: Universe 3.5 million, SEM 4-7 who recall seeing an OOH ad in the past four weeks - TGI 2023). This high recall rate highlights the effectiveness of gantries in converting awareness into action.

    Naidu concludes: “Marketers across the globe recognise static OOH as the most trustworthy media channel and digital OOH as the most innovative – with an ever-increasing number of brands wanting to expose their messaging on ’jumbo’ sized advertising in key locations.

    “Large-format OOH, specifically in the form of gantries epitomises marketing impact, dominating the entire width of major dual lane roads, making them an ideal platform for brand marketing objectives.”

    To find out more about gantries and other innovative Outdoor Network advertising solutions, contact az.oc.no@ofni.

    Follow Outdoor Network on LinkedIn or visit www.outdoornetwork.co.za.

    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
