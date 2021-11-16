Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Style IDWetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!HelmProvantageNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsBroad MediaBrave GroupEast Coast RadioOFM RadioBrand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cape Town International Airport makes the top 3 in the world – and big brands are noticing

    Issued by Provantage
    6 Mar 2024
    6 Mar 2024
    Based on the latest data from the AirHelp Score for 2023, Cape Town International Airport has been voted the third-best airport in the world. And with Cape Town ranked as the second-best city in the world by Time Out Magazine, the Mother City is attracting more visitors than ever before – both locally and internationally.
    Cape Town International Airport makes the top 3 in the world &#x2013; and big brands are noticing

    According to Airport Ads®, part of the Provantage family of companies, the booming traffic at Cape Town International offers brands multiple opportunities to connect with local and international visitors to the airport via its targeted static and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) platforms, strategically located in areas with the highest footfall and dwell times.

    Big brands continue to seize the attention of travellers and visitors to the airport from the moment they catch sight of it as they approach. The compelling visuals and messaging continue to connect with visitors throughout the bustling arrivals and departures terminals.

    Cape Town International Airport saw a 17% year-on-year growth in December 2023, with over 317,000 two-way international passengers processed. This is the highest monthly total in the airport’s history, surpassing the previous high of 290,000 passengers processed in January 2020.

    The domestic terminal recorded an impressive 21% year-on-year growth for December, with 688,000 passengers processed, and total domestic passenger growth for 2023 has remained steady at 16%, compared to the same period in 2022, reaching just under 6.9 million passengers.

    Cape Town International Airport makes the top 3 in the world &#x2013; and big brands are noticing

    Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and head of Airport Ads, says: “We encourage brands and advertisers to leverage this unprecedented growth in passenger numbers by making strategic use of Airport Ads canvasses, Visionet™ large format LED screens, Airport.TV® and a wide variety of classic platforms. For added impact, 3D animation is highly effective on the large format Visionet platform.”

    Digital out-of-home and static platforms create a continuous, unmissable messaging journey throughout strategic transient spaces with high foot traffic. Large-format digital Visionet screens and Airport.TV screens capitalise on key high-dwell environments, and large-format static media on wall sites, pillars and escalators complete the showstopping messaging loop.

    Deliwe adds: "The many options in Cape Town International Airport advertising allow companies to select the best method for reaching their audience. With international arrivals and departures rapidly rising, cross-border reach and engagement are at an all-time high, and the airport still has immense potential to grow in passenger volume.”

    Deliwe concludes: “Cape Town International is one of our key focus areas for ongoing product innovation – to help both local and global brands leverage the unique, impactful OOH media platforms that we have to offer."

    Cape Town International Airport makes the top 3 in the world &#x2013; and big brands are noticing

    To learn more about how brands can get the most out of the many advertising opportunities available at Cape Town International Airport, or to enquire about the additional solutions Airport Ads can offer brands, visit airport-ads.com.

    NextOptions
    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.

    Related

    Brands maximise DOOH domination as Springboks land at OR Tambo
    ProvantageBrands maximise DOOH domination as Springboks land at OR Tambo
    Airport Ads launches The Atrium - 160sqm of large-format digital - at OR Tambo
    ProvantageAirport Ads launches The Atrium - 160sqm of large-format digital - at OR Tambo
    Bright lights, big engagement - Malls rise again in South African consumer culture
    ProvantageBright lights, big engagement - Malls rise again in South African consumer culture
    The rise of the Visionet network: Large format digital screens take over SA airports
    ProvantageThe rise of the Visionet network: Large format digital screens take over SA airports
    Visionet launches at Cape Town International Airport
    Visionet launches at Cape Town International Airport
    25 May 2022
    Source:
    Planning for the 'big switch' in TV
     4 May 2022
    AVBOB campaign optimises national reach with Outdoor Network
    ProvantageAVBOB campaign optimises national reach with Outdoor Network
    Airport advertising returns to the limelight as air travel surges
    Airport advertising returns to the limelight as air travel surges
    16 Nov 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz