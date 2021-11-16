Cape Town International Airport makes the top 3 in the world – and big brands are noticing

According to Airport Ads®, part of the Provantage family of companies, the booming traffic at Cape Town International offers brands multiple opportunities to connect with local and international visitors to the airport via its targeted static and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) platforms, strategically located in areas with the highest footfall and dwell times.

Big brands continue to seize the attention of travellers and visitors to the airport from the moment they catch sight of it as they approach. The compelling visuals and messaging continue to connect with visitors throughout the bustling arrivals and departures terminals.

Cape Town International Airport saw a 17% year-on-year growth in December 2023, with over 317,000 two-way international passengers processed. This is the highest monthly total in the airport’s history, surpassing the previous high of 290,000 passengers processed in January 2020.

The domestic terminal recorded an impressive 21% year-on-year growth for December, with 688,000 passengers processed, and total domestic passenger growth for 2023 has remained steady at 16%, compared to the same period in 2022, reaching just under 6.9 million passengers.

Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and head of Airport Ads, says: “We encourage brands and advertisers to leverage this unprecedented growth in passenger numbers by making strategic use of Airport Ads canvasses, Visionet™ large format LED screens, Airport.TV® and a wide variety of classic platforms. For added impact, 3D animation is highly effective on the large format Visionet platform.”

Digital out-of-home and static platforms create a continuous, unmissable messaging journey throughout strategic transient spaces with high foot traffic. Large-format digital Visionet screens and Airport.TV screens capitalise on key high-dwell environments, and large-format static media on wall sites, pillars and escalators complete the showstopping messaging loop.

Deliwe adds: "The many options in Cape Town International Airport advertising allow companies to select the best method for reaching their audience. With international arrivals and departures rapidly rising, cross-border reach and engagement are at an all-time high, and the airport still has immense potential to grow in passenger volume.”

Deliwe concludes: “Cape Town International is one of our key focus areas for ongoing product innovation – to help both local and global brands leverage the unique, impactful OOH media platforms that we have to offer."

