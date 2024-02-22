Brandfundi successful at the 2024 Global Business Insight Awards

Brand communications agency Brandfundi is celebrating after being named Best Boutique Brand Communications Agency 2024 - Johannesburg in the prestigious 2024 Global Business Insight (GBI) Awards.

This award recognises Brandfundi’s exceptional dedication to developing and implementing successful brand communication strategies while prioritising client success. The GBI Awards acknowledge outstanding businesses across various industries, highlighting excellence in innovation and exceptional leadership.

Brandfundi’s recent achievement signifies a pivotal moment, solidifying its status as a leading agency in South Africa's brand communications landscape.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to our loyal clients for their support, which has been instrumental in our journey and are thrilled to be acknowledged by such a respected organisation,” said Michelle Cavé, founder and managing director of Brandfundi. “This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and we are incredibly proud of the results we achieve for our clients.”

Brandfundi’s team of experienced professionals are passionate about helping clients achieve their communication goals and build lasting brand relationships, offering a wide range of services, including media relations, public relations, content marketing, social media management, and crisis communication.