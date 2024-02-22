BizTrends2024: Kate Wolters - 3 trends that will impact B2B marketing in 2024

Picture this: a world where most of your content is crafted not by a skilled writer fuelled by caffeine, but rather by a nifty little algorithm powered by code.

Sounds efficient, right? But that’s not quite the case.

Although AI is already increasingly being used to generate content, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency, the question arises: do audiences care if content is created by robots, or is there still a need for human-generated content?

I believe that they should care and that they do. While AI can produce vast quantities of content, it often lacks the emotional intelligence and human touch that resonate with audiences.

In my experience, B2B buyers value authenticity in marketing, which leads them to seek out thought leadership content and forms the basis for the success of B2B influencer marketing.

This suggests a continued need for human-centric content creation, where AI tools can be used to enhance efficiency, but not to replace the human element.

Despite the AI boom, human authenticity still holds value.

Take, for example, the content creation function. While AI can be used to generate a whopping 75 blogs in half a day easily, this doesn't mean you should flood the market with mediocre content.

Please, don’t flood the market with mediocre content, I beg... Here’s how to use good content to get your message across.

The resolution: bring back quality over quantity