    Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX

    Digital footprints not as reliable as believed, warns new marketing study

    ​‍In online marketing, socio-demographic data—encompassing attributes such as age, gender, income, and education—has traditionally served as the foundation for audience segmentation strategies.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    ​Marketers have long relied on this data to craft tailored messages for specific groups. However, recent studies from Adlook have cast doubt on its precision and reliability, prompting a reassessment of its effectiveness in modern marketing.

    Findings from these studies demonstrate that socio-demographic targeting is inherently flawed. More than half of users were placed in overlapping age groups, classified as parents when they have never had children or conflicting gender segments, undermining the principle of mutual exclusivity. Furthermore, self-reported data showed little correlation with assigned segments, suggesting that socio-demographic data is either inherently unreliable or quickly becomes outdated. As a result, segmentation often resembles random selection rather than precise targeting.

    "These algorithms attempt to predict users’ demographics based on their online behaviour, browsing history, and other digital footprints. However, these predictions can be flawed due to outdated models or incorrect assumptions, leading to significant inaccuracies," the report stated.

    "Additionally, a substantial portion of socio-demographic data is outdated. Data collected at a single point in time may no longer reflect an individual’s current situation, as life circumstances and preferences evolve. This lag in data relevance can severely undermine the effectiveness of targeting efforts. Furthermore, the user of a shared device at any given time might not align with the original socio-demographic classification, further increasing the risk of inaccuracies, particularly with older data."

    Two key analyses:

    Overlap in socio-demographic segments

    An analysis of 151,032 impressions revealed substantial inconsistencies in user classification:

    • 35.73% of users were simultaneously categorised as both male and female.
    • 55.57% of users were assigned to two or more age groups.
    • Among younger users (under 34), 28% were also classified as over 55.

    These discrepancies call into question the reliability of socio-demographic data in targeted marketing.

    Self-reported data vs. assigned segments

    In another part of the study, users targeted based on socio-demographic segments were asked to self-report their details through survey banners. The comparison between self-reported data and assigned segments showed no significant improvement over the full sample. This suggests that socio-demographic targeting may not provide the expected level of accuracy in refining marketing efforts.

    This means segmentation frequently resembles random assignment rather than accurate targeting.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
