Social Media

    Why TikTok is a powerful business platform

    Issued by Ignition Group
    22 Feb 2024
    Aishwarya Bedessy, social media manager for Ignition Group, believes that content remains king, which is why TikTok has become a powerful marketing platform due to its natural affinity for original content.
    Aishwarya Bedessy, social media manager at Ignition Group
    The 1 billion+ TikTok users quickly spot content that is designed to sell them something and ignore it, preferring content that is entertaining and original. While this puts some companies off, those who embrace TikTok and truly understand it are rewarded with loyal customers. Those customers engage with genuine content that doesn’t need to be slick and professional with TV-quality production – it needs to be entertaining! It needs to be powerful enough to stand on its own, and you need to be producing content consistently to really build an effective following.

    When preparing content for TikTok, start by taking these things into consideration:

    • Objectives
    • Audience
    • Narrative
    • Content strategy

    Being a multifaceted enterprise, Ignition Group communicates with a wide array of audiences, including sales experts, executives and professionals in the fields of technology and marketing. TikTok's remarkable inclusivity provides us with the capability to engage with these diverse audiences through a single platform.

    TikTok is too powerful and effective to be ignored by businesses intent on reaching their audience, engaging with them and building a brand. The trick is to use it correctly and not to underestimate the platform with over a billion potential customers!

    To find out more about how Bedessy and her team build effective TikTok campaigns that entertain and build the Ignition Group Brand, read her thought leadership piece, here.

    Ignition Group
    Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.

