Beyond printers: Altron document solutions is challenging the status quo in a print industry

Altron Document Solutions (ADS), the world's premier Xerox distributor, is stronger than ever, revolutionising the way corporate businesses engage with both paper and digital documents. The company is playing a vital role in the foundational phases of all digital transformation initiatives and going beyond the ordinary to deliver new value to customers.

Warren Mande, managing director Altron Ducument Solutions

ADS is transforming service delivery for commercial print customers and working towards the ambitious goal of Zero Downtime by implementing initiatives to ensure that Xerox income-producing print assets are operating at maximum capacity. This focus also involves cost optimisation strategies aimed at improving competitiveness.

ADS is excited about the future and its ability to exceed tomorrow’s needs for its customers.

ADS is in great shape.

Altron Document Solutions, is a key business in the broader Altron Group, with a strong customer base and long-term contracts with many of South Africa’s leading companies. With robust support from Xerox, the business is confident in its ability to deliver significant value within Altron Group’s IT Services division.

Altron Group CEO, Werner Kapp, says: “The ADS management team has led the business through an impressive turnaround, successfully adopting a strategy focused on modernising and digitising their internal operations, embedding Altron’s customer-obsessed culture and delivering on Altron’s purpose: “Transforming today into a simpler, safer, and smarter tomorrow.”

What’s new?

ADS offers trusted, industry-leading managed print services that are designed to optimise a business’s office printing infrastructure. These services aim to reduce costs and improve efficiency as customers seek commercial agility and flexibility as they look towards a future that relies less on print.

Investing in a print infrastructure can be costly due to significant capital and operational expenses, typically for a five-year contract term. ADS offers a new “Print as a Service” model providing clients with smart, connected Xerox multifunctional printers. These printers deliver security, productivity and the highest quality associated with Xerox technology. Additionally, clients have the flexibility to adjust their equipment fleets as needed throughout the contract term.

ADS understands the need for CIOs to optimise existing infrastructure spend in order to invest in critical IT programs. The company has developed a guiding principle called “optimise to invest” (O2I). Highly specialised IT infrastructure experts partner with customers to successfully reduce all print related IT costs. For example, ADS’s cloud print solutions, significantly decrease both direct and indirect IT costs associated with providing print services across the entire enterprise.

Delivering real world value: Cloud print management transformation

A complex, multi-campus educational institution was facing high costs and inefficiencies managing its extensive printer network.

By deploying the Xerox Workplace Cloud and centralising their print management they were able to secure access with flexible authentication and full print functionality. The result was a substantial reduction in server hardware, IT support, licensing and operational costs. The solution also improved productivity for IT staff reducing the time spent on managing print-related tasks, and enhanced the user experience with hassle-free, secure printing. Data visualisation tools further allowed for real-time cost control and optimisation.

Altron Document Solutions Managing Director, Warren Mande says: “ADS is a print business that has adapted by integrating digital strategies that offer versatility and flexibility. Partnering with our customers in their digital transformation efforts also results in leveraging the data contained in their unstructured documents, presenting a unique opportunity for value creation. This is an area where we stand out ahead of our competitors, especially as an integral part of the JSE listed technology powerhouse, Altron.”

ADS is committed to upholding its tradition of innovation by embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and the Internet of Things (IoT). The primary focus is on delivering exceptional value to customers, nurturing long-term relationships and facilitating digital transformation.

Delivering real world value: Digital transformation and intelligent workflow optimisation

A major retailer partnered with ADS to transform its operations by transitioning from cumbersome paper-based processes to intelligent digital workflows. By implementing ADS’s Intelligent Document Processing and Enterprise Content Management (ECM), the company was able to extract critical data from hundreds of thousands of documents on a daily basis in real time from various locations across the country. Additionally, they successfully integrated this data securely and seamlessly with their SAP ERP system.

This transformation led to substantial cost savings by reducing operational expenses and delivering a ROI of 1,500%. It also resulted in significant time efficiencies, enabling staff to concentrate on higher-value tasks and minimising human errors thus improving accuracy across the business.

Experience the ADS advantage

Partnering with ADS is not just a choice, but a strategic move towards a more efficient, productive future. With a proven track record across 26 countries sub-Saharan African countries, ADS offers unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive services to streamline your document workflows and drive productivity.

Why choose ADS?

Customers are at the heart of everything we do. We truly understand what customers need today and what they want for the future. This understanding drives our business strategy. ADS is constantly evolving with our customers, partnering to ensure that we deliver real-world value for their businesses, staff and customers.



Unmatched expertise: As the world's largest Xerox distributor, ADS has a team of highly skilled professionals with deep knowledge of Xerox products, services and best practices. ADS provides expert guidance and support to ensure that you get the most out of your investment.



Comprehensive solutions: ADS offers a comprehensive range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions, and digitalisation services customised to meet your specific requirements. From printers and copiers to advanced document management software and managed print services, ADS offers solutions to enhance workflows and lower costs.



Ability to execute and service capability: With an unparallelled service infrastructure and highly skilled professionals, ADS offers local support and service wherever your business operates, ensuring timely assistance and uninterrupted productivity.



Commitment to sustainability and environmentally Responsible Printing: Our commitment to the environment and innovation drives ADS to continuously improve in all areas of our business. We help our customers achieve sustainability goals and enable end-to-end strategies that significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with printing.

