Nivea Connect combats growing social isolation, promotes meaningful connections

Following the release of research on social isolation, its increasing prevalence, the reasoning behind it and the consequences if not addressed, Nivea has launched Nivea Connect, a global social mission to combat social isolation and promote meaningful connections.

Social isolation has become one of the most pressing challenges to the physical and mental health of the modern world. 86% of those polled as part of Nivea’s global study on social isolation feel isolation and loneliness have become increasingly problematic.

One in four (25%) have always or often felt isolated during the past 12 months, and one in five (20%) do not have a single close friend. The impacts of this ongoing isolation are potentially devastating.

Impact of loneliness and social isolation

Loneliness and social isolation have been associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke, due in part to increased levels of cortisol and other stress hormones that can damage our health over time.

Half (48%) who identified as being impacted by social isolation have experienced a decline in their physical health and 53% have experienced a decline in mental health, leading to an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

Fifty-eight (58) percent report feelings of helplessness, 56% have pulled out of social activities and 46% have neglected important responsibilities.

The research further reveals that young people between 16-24 (38%), hybrid workers (52%), and heavy social media users (34%) feel the most isolated in society.

Crucially, the stigma surrounding social isolation and loneliness remains a formidable barrier to seeking help and support.

Forty (40) percent admit to feeling ashamed of being socially isolated, while over half (58%) feel helpless, further exacerbating an already critical issue.

Whilst the majority of those surveyed (67%) know where to find support when feeling lonely or isolated, far fewer (46%) find it easy to ask for help.

Those who struggle the most with asking for support include those aged 16-24 and 55-74, the very groups that are more vulnerable to isolation in the first place.

Nivea Connect

Nivea is addressing this critical issue head-on through Nivea Connect, an initiative that works to educate and support communities, organisations, and individuals across the world to reduce the stigma surrounding social isolation and encourage meaningful human connection through three core steps.

Nivea will set up local Nivea Connect projects with partners in 40 countries by 2026. Utilising Nivea’s voice and global presence to communicate and engage with communities on the issue. Nivea is collaborating with a global community of scientists, experts, and organisations also fighting against social isolation.



Factors driving the increase in isolation

When considering what is driving the increase in isolation, 40% acknowledge social anxiety as a key contributing factor, while 30% blame long distances from friends and family. Lack of finances (27%) is seen as a key barrier to inclusion, followed by discrimination, exclusion, and bullying (22%), and age (17%).

The results also indicate social isolation is fuelling a world of mistrust. 81% of people believe that today, everyone is out for themselves. Half of the study respondents feel that no one knows them well and 58% of people report feeling alone even with other people around.

Positive note

On a more positive note, nearly everyone (90%) who knows someone isolated has tried to help, and of those who have been unable to help, it is due to either not knowing how, or not wanting to cause shame or embarrassment.

When asked who should be helping those who feel socially isolated or lonely, most see family and friends as having the responsibility (75%), followed by social institutions (36%) and the affected person themselves (34%).

Grita Loebsack, Nivea global president says that right now, somebody you care about is feeling lonely.

“When we truly grasp the profound impact of social isolation and loneliness, it compels us to act - not just out of compassion, but from the understanding that our well-being is deeply connected to others.

“By fostering connection and inclusivity, we can spark a ripple of positive change, ensuring that no one faces the silent pain of loneliness alone.

“Nivea Connect is designed to empower human connections, educate people on how to take action, and inspire environments where people can ask for support without fear.

"Addressing the rise of social isolation requires a concerted global effort to dismantle the stigma and encourage open conversations about loneliness.

“Together, we can challenge the stigma, promote greater awareness, and implement effective solutions to combat social isolation.”

More inclusive society

By fighting social isolation and fostering social connection, Nivea will create bridges of belonging and trust. In doing so, the brand joins its parent company, Beiersdorf, in its commitment to champion a more inclusive society, which is anchored in the company's Care Beyond Skin Sustainability Agenda.