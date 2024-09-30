Marketing & Media Marketing
    News Marketing & Media Marketing

    Joe Public partners with European agency to drive growth through joint venture

    Issued by Joe Public
    30 Sep 2024
    JoeLabs, the digital innovation, interface design and development studio at Joe Public that was launched in 2015, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Springbok – a leading creative and digital agency in Europe, renowned for its diverse expertise in CRM, email marketing, advertising automation, salesforce, data analysis, software development and SEO.
    Top row, from left to right: Bas Vrijsen: client service director, JoeLabs | Xolisa Dyeshana: chief creative officer, Joe Public | Pepe Marais: Group Integrated Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public<p>Bottom row, from left to right: Mpume Ngobese: co-managing director, Joe Public | Mia Roets: experience design director, JoeLabs | Vasilios Varfis: technology and digital product director, JoeLabs
    Top row, from left to right: Bas Vrijsen: client service director, JoeLabs | Xolisa Dyeshana: chief creative officer, Joe Public | Pepe Marais: Group Integrated Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public

    Bottom row, from left to right: Mpume Ngobese: co-managing director, Joe Public | Mia Roets: experience design director, JoeLabs | Vasilios Varfis: technology and digital product director, JoeLabs

    This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, as it brings together the talents and capabilities of Europe and Africa under the Joe Public brand. By combining the unique strengths and specialties of each company, the joint venture is poised to revolutionise the digital landscape and deliver exceptional value to clients across both continents.

    "Through this exciting partnership, we are merging the best of Europe with the best of Africa to create a powerhouse of innovation and creativity," says Gareth Leck, Group CEO of Joe Public. “Aligned with our purpose of growing our people, our clients, and our countries through the power of creativity, this joint venture represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand our digital capabilities."

    "We are thrilled to join forces with JoeLabs at Joe Public and embark on this exciting journey of transformation together," comments Sammy Colson, CEO of Springbok. “By leveraging our complementary skills and resources, we are confident that we can elevate both of our digital capabilities.”

    As the partnership takes shape, both entities are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and growth. Led by Vasilios Varfis and Mia Roets from JoeLabs, and Bas Vrijsen from Springbok, the team aim to create a lasting impact and unlock new opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
