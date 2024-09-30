Subscribe & Follow
Joe Public partners with European agency to drive growth through joint venture
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, as it brings together the talents and capabilities of Europe and Africa under the Joe Public brand. By combining the unique strengths and specialties of each company, the joint venture is poised to revolutionise the digital landscape and deliver exceptional value to clients across both continents.
"Through this exciting partnership, we are merging the best of Europe with the best of Africa to create a powerhouse of innovation and creativity," says Gareth Leck, Group CEO of Joe Public. “Aligned with our purpose of growing our people, our clients, and our countries through the power of creativity, this joint venture represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand our digital capabilities."
"We are thrilled to join forces with JoeLabs at Joe Public and embark on this exciting journey of transformation together," comments Sammy Colson, CEO of Springbok. “By leveraging our complementary skills and resources, we are confident that we can elevate both of our digital capabilities.”
As the partnership takes shape, both entities are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and growth. Led by Vasilios Varfis and Mia Roets from JoeLabs, and Bas Vrijsen from Springbok, the team aim to create a lasting impact and unlock new opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
