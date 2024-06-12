Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KantarHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaRogerwilcoIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaAFDAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe Publicicandi CQMoonsportBizcommunity.comLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Africa's creative future: Leading the world through innovation and collaboration

    Issued by Dentsu
    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    In today's market, fostering a connected creative society and business environment in Africa is crucial. Creativity transcends industries - from media and data to advertising. At Dentsu, our 123-year journey of innovation exemplifies how businesses can thrive amidst constant change.
    Africa's creative future: Leading the world through innovation and collaboration

    Despite the allure of short-term gains, the importance of a long-term vision is paramount. Celebrating a decade of partnership in Nigeria with MediaFuse, we reflect on barriers impeding African creativity and the need for deeper engagement with the region's unique creative essence.

    Africa is on the cusp of a cultural revolution, scaling at an unparalleled pace and generating global political tension. Accurate representation in advertising and communications is vital as we advance with cutting-edge technologies like generative AI. Amidst economic pressures, strategic partnerships and genuine brand engagement have become essential.

    Innovation is our industry's superpower, driving meaningful change through borderless creativity. The current market dynamics offer a unique moment for us to emerge as problem solvers. Yet, business leaders must navigate rising technology costs, with tech budgets consuming 20-30% of revenue in many instances, necessitating careful investment decisions.

    Radical collaboration within businesses is essential for relevance and meaningful outcomes. AI enables personalisation at scale, breaking down silos and necessitating integrated efforts across various divisions like sponsorship and digital media.

    Africa must shift from copying best practices to driving localised innovation.

    At Dentsu, we are people-focused, driving transformations that shape society. Our recent work with Trophy, which won the AB InBev Grand Prix, underscores the importance of bravery in creative endeavours. This campaign, driven by local insight, led to significant societal impact and market share growth.

    Investing in high-quality craft is crucial for both global and local recognition. As media rapidly evolves, digital media now surpasses traditional forms. Embracing technology in advertising and leveraging influencer marketing, shoppability, and data-driven personalisation will steer future growth.

    African culture, from music to fashion, is gaining global appreciation. By embracing radical collaboration, investing in quality, and leveraging technology, Africa can lead the world in creativity and innovation.

    Tune into our podcast to explore more about how Africa's creative future is shaping global trends and leading the way through innovation and collaboration.

    Read more: collaboration, innovation, Dentsu Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

    Related

    Dentsu Africa&#x2019;s unstoppable rise: Triumphs at 2024 Pitcher Awards
    DentsuDentsu Africa’s unstoppable rise: Triumphs at 2024 Pitcher Awards
    21 May 2024
    Introducing the Oppo Pad Neo: The ultimate integration into the Oppo ecosystem
    OppoIntroducing the Oppo Pad Neo: The ultimate integration into the Oppo ecosystem
    5 Apr 2024
    Assegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    27 Mar 2024
    A convergence of retail and e-commerce ideas at a must-attend event
    GfK – An NIQ CompanyA convergence of retail and e-commerce ideas at a must-attend event
    25 Mar 2024
    Ogilvy&#x2019;s new AI-driven campaign for Audi, makes the impossible possible
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy’s new AI-driven campaign for Audi, makes the impossible possible
    25 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Karabo Poppy's murals capture South African spirit at FC Futures launch
    22 Mar 2024
    Image supplied. VML launches the tenth edition of ‘The Future 100: 2024’ today
    Connected brands thrive in 2024: Key findings from VML's Future 100 report
    25 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Digitlab's CEO, Mike Saunders, is the only South African selected as a contributor to the global business book Doers & Dreamers
    6 messages from Doers & Dreamers to inspire people to make an impact
    7 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz