    Under Armour launches To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign

    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    Under Armour's latest campaign, To the greatest team the world has never seen pays tribute to the unsung heroes of sport - the teams and individuals whose grit and determination often go unnoticed.
    Image supplied. Under Armour has launched its' To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign
    Image supplied. Under Armour has launched its' To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign

    The brand says that the campaign paints a vivid picture of the extraordinary journey of those who defy the odds, echoing the spirit of resilience and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

    From inception Under Armour has been driven by a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of athletes' needs.

    The brand's pioneering product is its HeatGear Baselayer, which provides a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that keeps athletes cool and dry under pressure.

    This foundation of performance apparel set the stage for Under Armour's mission to empower athletes to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness, crafting gear for athletes committed to training regardless of the weather, and laying the foundation for a legacy of greatness.

    Today, the HeatGear collection continues this legacy, serving as the ultimate base layer for those who push their limits.

    Designed for peak performance in any condition, HeatGear embodies the relentless spirit of those who echo the sentiment of "one more" after the gym is empty, pursuing their goals and protecting their house.

    The evolution of an idea

    Today, HeatGear represents the evolution of an idea, embodying entrepreneurial thinking, innovative creation, and team performance.

    "The first thing you need is a good base layer that protects you from the elements while giving you the freedom to play your game your way. HeatGear is perfectly designed to do just that, keeping me warm when it’s cold and cool when the game heats up," says SuperSport United defender and Under Armour athlete, Keagan Johannes.

    "Greatness is fuelled by raw determination, the size of your heart, and the hours you put in. Putting on my HeatGear® makes me feel like I’m getting ready to go into battle. Whether on the pitch or in training, I know that greatness is within my grasp," says Blue Bulls flanker, Mpilo Gumede.

    College athlete and Under Armour founder, Kevin Plank was determined to find a solution to an old problem: heavy, wet base layers slowing athletes down. At just 23, Plank developed the first of Under Armour’s breathable, sweat-wicking line of base layers.

    retail, branding, advertising campaign, Blue Bulls, Under Armour, supersport united, retail brands
