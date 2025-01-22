Apple the world’s most valuable brand… again

Brand Finance, a global brand valuation consultancy, has found that Apple is once again the world’s most valuable brand.

The consultancy has valued Apple’s brand at $574.5 bn, ahead of second-placed Microsoft which has a brand value of $461.1bn.

Five most valuable brands in the world

According to Brand Finance’s research, four out of the five most valuable brands in the world are technology brands:

Apple: brand value of $574.5bn, up 11% from 2024

Microsoft: $461.1bn, up 35%

Google: $413.0bn, up 24%

Amazon: $356.4bn, up 15%

Walmart: $137.2bn, up 42%



Top 10 Brands growth

Brand Finance also analysed what brands have grown the most since 2020. Although Brand Finance began valuing TikTok only in 2022, its 79% growth in four years puts it in the same league as the other high-growth brands.

TikTok/Douyin: $105.8bn, up from $59.0bn (in 2022)

DraftKings: $5.1bn, up from $18bn

FanDuel: $7.0bn, up from $56bn

NVIDIA: $87.9bn, up from $4.7bn

AMD: $11.0bn, up from $1.4bn

Pinduoduo: $13.0bn, up from $2.5bn

BYD: $14.0bn, up from $3.1bn

Apple: $574.5bn, up from $140.5bn

TSMC: $34.2bn, up from $8.6bn

Microsoft: $461.1bn, up from $117.1 bn

Lilly: $8.0bn, up from $2.1bn



American gambling brands DraftKings and FanDuel are cashing in as online gambling becomes legal in more American states.

Semiconductor brands NVIDIA, AMD, and TSMC advance new technologies, while tech giants Apple and Microsoft lead from the front.

Chinese brands on the rise

“Our analysis of what brands have grown the most since 2020 reveals that technology companies do not have a monopoly on sustained brand growth,” says David Haigh, founder & CEO, of Brand Finance.

“This also reinforces another global trend: how Chinese brands like TikTok, Pinduoduo, and BYD lead the charge by creating value and challenging established brand leaders,” he adds.

e& is the world’s fastest-growing brand value, posting an eight-fold increase following the consolidation of brand architecture.

WeChat is the strongest brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 95.2/100.