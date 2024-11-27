AB InBev extends Fifa sponsorship to Fifa Club World Cup 2025

AB InBev has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with Fifa to include the Fifa Club World Cup 2025 as the official beer partner of Fifa Club World Cup 2025.

AB InBev is the official beer partner of Fifa Club World Cup 2025 (Image supplied)

AB InBev is also a sponsor of the Fifa World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the US.

The Fifa Club World Cup takes place across the US with 11 cities hosting 32 of the world’s best football clubs for a month-long celebration from 15 June to 13 July.

As part of the multi-faceted agreement, AB InBev will create unique brand experiences across participating countries, deliver the “Player of the Match Award,” and amplify memorable moments from the tournament for fans of legal drinking age.

Expanded partnership

The expanded partnership reinforces the brewer’s megabrand and mega platform strategy by connecting beer with global events that consumers love.

Megabrands Budweiser and Michelob Ultra will lead the partnership complemented with local brands in select markets.

Iconic sponsor

“AB InBev has been an iconic sponsor of our events for almost 40 years, and today we are excited to see them come on board as a partner of the new FIFA Club World Cup,” says Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“We are embarking on a journey that will redefine club football and create a new global tournament.

“With AB InBev’s brands, we are creating unforgettable moments for football fans around the world,” he adds.

AB InBev CEO, Michel Doukeris says their brands are at the heart of meaningful cultural moments and iconic sporting events.

“This partnership with the Fifa Club World Cup continues our legacy of bringing beer and sports together for fans around the world, creating more moments of celebration and cheers.

“We look forward to activating this first-of-its-kind tournament next summer in partnership with Fifa.”