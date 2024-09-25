A new chapter for MSL South Africa as its regional offices join forces to reach new African – and global – markets

Much like many of its industry peers, public relations (PR) has been hard hit by the aftereffects of Covid-19 and the ensuing economic downturn. In recent years the local PR and communications sectors have been characterised by shrinking margins, talent shortages and budget cuts. But, in a nod to that nugget of Darwinian wisdom that says ‘those who survive are those who can adapt to change,’ MSL South Africa – the PR and influencer arm of the Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA), has pivoted strategically.

In line with the new global MSL model, the first half of 2024, has seen the previously regionally centric brand undergo a national integration, with the Cape Town and Joburg offices being brought together under the leadership of national managing director, Gavin Etheridge.

Since its acquisition by PGA in 2018, MSL has operated according to a primarily regional structure, with its Cape Town and Joburg headquarters servicing a separate set of regionally-based clients. Under the new structure, the agency will see both teams combine forces to service its growing suite of local and multinational clients, more flexibly sharing staff resources, as well as leaning jointly on the key skills competencies of each office, from research and analytics to influencer relations.

Bright horizons for PR and influence

Presenting a united front in delivering on areas such as innovative earned media platforms and reputation and crisis management will also allow MSL South Africa to ‘hold down the fort’ amidst the tough economic climate. But, as Etheridge explains, it’s “also about so much more. “My vision is to expand our footprint beyond national borders and reach into other territories across the African continent via our unique Hub model.

“Our first goal is to strengthen our existing client relationships by delivering real impact through innovative PR and Influencer methodologies, which the truly-global MSL network allows for, from sharing the latest PR tools and tech platforms to access to adaptable best-in-class communication methodologies and case studies – particularly those via emerging economies, from a local relevance and activation perspective.

"Secondly, the competitive Rand means we also have a golden opportunity to outsource our highly-skilled communication capabilities to international clients via our network. For example, simply from an influencer relations perspective, having access to best-in-class bespoke technologies such as MSL’s fluency 3.0 influencer platform, fused with unique local skills, positions us now, more than ever, to achieving these aims beyond borders."

Etheridge joined MSL in 2009 and has since had the honour of working on a diverse and challenging mix of award-winning campaigns featuring some of South Africa and the world’s most renowned brands, straddling different sectors and markets.

“Across 15 years (and counting), MSL has given me the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop my skills in leadership, strategy, creative storytelling, media relations and reputation management, while collaborating with some of the county’s most talented PR and Influencer Relations specialists, who have supported and inspired me along my journey,” he says.

Prioritising people, driving growth

Joining Etheridge at the helm of MSL South Africa is Cara Kruger and Sibongile Mqakayi, recently promoted general managers of the Cape Town and Joburg regions respectively. These two strategic appointments will play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation within the group that draws on the unique strengths of each region.

Kruger is currently one of MSL’s most long-standing employees, having started as an intern while studying. Her career at MSL has been 16 years in the making – years that have been fueled by relentless determination and a commitment to taking on new challenges.

Speaking to the people-centric value system upon which the Publicis Groupe has built its legacy, Kruger says that the success of the new national team structure will rely heavily on prioritising the wellbeing and professional development of its human capital. “Collectively, we have the best PR talent in the country – each of these high-performers have demonstrated unwavering dedication to servicing our clients, despite the turbulence of the socioeconomic climate.

“Going forward, we will aim to keep delivering on these performance-based objectives by providing our clients with an individualised level of service. At the same time, we remain committed to developing and nurturing the people who make MSL South Africa a leader in its field.”

Forward together

Echoing these sentiments is Mqakayi, who brings just under two decades of multi-sector experience to her role as Joburg’s General Manager. Her career began with an internship at the City of Cape Town, after which she rose through the ranks of several of the country’s most prominent PR firms to became Group Account Director at MSL in 2019. Since this appointment, she was promoted to head of consumer and now, regional general manager.

Mqakayi’s extensive experience within different working environments from corporate settings to agencies and brands, has provided her with a well-rounded experience of the PR landscape. Despite this broad exposure, she argues that a focus on people and culture remains one of the common denominators shared by agencies that survive – and thrive, in the long-term.

“I'm privileged to lead a vibrant team brimming with youthful energy and unwavering dedication. Our team comprises of enthusiastic, hard-working individuals who have a desire to expand their knowledge and skills. Each member is deeply passionate about their work, approaching every task with genuine enthusiasm and a love for what they do.

It's truly inspiring to witness their eagerness to learn, grow, and contribute to the success of our division. Together, we form a dynamic group committed to excellence, innovation, and achieving our collective goals. As we move forward as a united national team, I have high hopes and expectations that we will see our vision of expanding beyond national borders come to life in new and exciting ways,” she says.



