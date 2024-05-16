3RC's High 5 initiative shaping the future of primary schools and Gen Alpha

In a world where the well-being of our children is increasingly under threat, a beacon of hope emerges as 3RC expands its presence into primary schools with the introduction of High 5. The mission is clear: shaping a better future for our children.

What exactly is High 5? It is not just another programme; it is an interactive theatre production tailored for 8 to 11-year-old learners. With a noble aim to equip them with the necessary tools to navigate stress and anxiety positively, High 5 stands as a pillar of support for our young generation.

Why is this initiative so crucial in primary schools? The answer lies in the harsh reality facing Gen Alpha. Anxiety and depression are on the rise among children aged 3 to 11, fuelled by societal pressures, the digital world, and a lack of support mechanisms. Parents, already burdened with their own challenges, often struggle to understand their children's experiences and provide the necessary coping strategies.

Amidst this turbulent landscape, there is a growing need for external systems to instil vital life lessons in children. High 5 steps up to address these challenges head-on by offering a structured approach to mental wellness. Through engaging activities, meaningful discussions, and a captivating song and dance routine, children are guided to understand the importance of feeling safe, building resilience, embracing bravery, self-acceptance, and spreading kindness.

Investing in High 5 transcends mere business support; it is a crucial step towards shaping the future well-being of our youth. By aligning with High 5, you not only showcase dedication to fostering resilience and confidence but also contribute to nurturing emotionally intelligent young individuals.

High 5 embodies a timely and innovative approach to addressing the mental wellness needs of today's youth. With your support, we can empower a generation to thrive amidst the challenges of the modern world, ensuring a brighter and more resilient future for our children. Let us join hands to shape a better tomorrow through High 5.



