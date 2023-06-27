Industries

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

    3RC kicking off 2024 on a high note with Rocking Future Career Expo and Swiwel's exciting upgrades

    By Ilhaam Sass, issued by 3RC
    20 Feb 2024
    Youth marketing specialists blend education and entertainment to inspire high school students nationally.

    As the academic year commences, 3RC, the renowned youth marketing specialists, are making waves with their Rocking Future Career Expo, an event designed to inspire and guide grade 11 and grade 12 high school students. Known for their unique approach that combines entertainment, brand sponsorships, and career guidance, 3RC is set to kick off the educational year on a high note. With 22 years of experience, their knowledge and skill set speaks volumes about their proficiency in the field.

    Rocking Future Career Expo: Empowering the future workforce

    The first career expo of the year is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, with subsequent events planned in key cities such as East Rand, Pretoria, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg. The primary goal of the Rocking Future Career Expo is to educate, motivate, and inspire young minds as they navigate crucial career decisions. 230 high schools will experience the expo between January and June 2024.

    True to their motto: 'Educate, Motivate, Inspire' 3RC's Rocking Future Career Expos are not your typical career day. They are interactive, motivational, and, most importantly, fun. The company collaborates with some of South Africa’s trusted private tertiary institutions to provide engaging sessions that help students prepare for the challenges and choices that lie ahead in their academic and professional journeys.

    3RC kicking off 2024 on a high note with Rocking Future Career Expo and Swiwel's exciting upgrades

    Swiwel's evolution: A virtual gateway to career exploration

    In addition to the career expo, 3RC has revamped its interactive 3D website, Swiwel (www.swiwel.com), a platform accessible to users nationwide. Since its inception in 2022, Swiwel has undergone significant enhancements, promising an even better user experience. Notable updates include:

    1. Sleek new design: Swiwel now boasts a brand new look, making it more user-friendly and easier to navigate.

    2. Career search engine: The platform introduces a powerful career search engine, a comprehensive tool providing users with all the information they need to make informed decisions about their future careers. Search anything from subject choices to salary expectations.

    3. Multilingual AI search (SAI): Swiwel has incorporated a new multilingual artificial intelligence search feature, ensuring that users can access information in their preferred language.

    4. Great games and more prizes to give away: Swiwel continues to partner with fantastic youth-oriented brands, enhancing your visit with a perfect blend of education and enjoyment. Take advantage of exciting giveaways from renowned names like Staedtler, OXY, as well as PlayBoy and PlayGirl Deodorant, making your experience both fun and rewarding.

    These updates reflect 3RC's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation, offering students a dynamic and user-centric platform for career exploration.

    3RC kicking off 2024 on a high note with Rocking Future Career Expo and Swiwel's exciting upgrades

    Get in touch

    For further information about the Rocking Future Career Expo or Swiwel, please contact 3RC using the following details: email az.oc.cr3@ofni or phone 010 822 2000.

    As 3RC propels into 2024 with a focus on empowering the youth and fostering a new generation of leaders, their initiatives continue to shape the future of education and career development in South Africa.

    3RC
    3RC is a youth marketing and edutainment company. Our roadshows, videos and publications bring quality educational and marketing objectives together to reach the school-age market.

