3RC’s High5 takes off with a phenomenal start in Johannesburg primary schools

High5 is off to a fantastic start, captivating young audiences in Johannesburg’s primary schools. With a vibrant mix of music, dance, and interactive performances, High5 is designed to help children aged 8-11 navigate stress, anxiety, and emotional well-being in a fun and engaging way. This unique, high-energy live production is not only entertaining but also provides young learners with essential tools to face challenges with confidence.

Each High5 show is carefully tailored to resonate with Gen Alpha, blending entertainment and education in a format that speaks directly to the needs and interests of young students. The production encourages a positive mindset and gives children strategies for coping with the pressures of school and life.

In addition to the show’s success, High5 has formed strategic brand partnerships to enhance the experience for students. Brands such as Bioderma provides essential SPF protection products for children. GameFinity has introduced Holdem products to the learners and JungleVites has contributed Vitamin Goodie Bags with prizes from Yokico in the bags, ensuring that each activation delivers both entertainment and value to the children. These partnerships have allowed High5 to extend its reach and offer more to the Gen Alpha demographic, while brands connect meaningfully with Gen Alpha.

Through their journey into various schools, the High5 team has gathered eye-opening insights into the challenges that many children face daily. Each visit has reinforced the importance of the show’s message and how crucial it is to address mental health and social issues early in life. Here are some key insights from a few Primary Schools High5 has visited:

Many kids are practically raising themselves. They go home to empty houses and in the mornings they get themselves ready for school without any adult supervision. This creates overwhelming feelings of anxiety and loneliness. Even teachers in these schools express experiencing burnout, as they often play multiple roles - teacher, therapist, and parent to these young children.



In some communities, bullying starts as early as Grade 5 and can become incredibly harmful by the time students are a bit older. Parents, overwhelmed by work commitments, often don't have the capacity to teach their children how to handle social challenges, like dealing with nasty behaviour or practising kindness and politeness. High5 becomes crucial in these environments, offering strategies to cope with bullying and promoting kindness among peers.



In well-established private schools, children from wealthy families face their own emotional battles. Many are raised by nannies or au pairs, while their parents, often too busy, are absent from their day-to-day lives. Depression and anxiety are prevalent, even in environments where kids have access to every material resource they could need. High5 provides a much-needed interaction to help these children feel seen, supported, and emotionally equipped.



In some schools, parents work extremely hard to afford private education for their kids, but this means they are rarely around. Many of these children are raised by older siblings or other community members who don't always prioritise teaching essential values like kindness and empathy. High5 steps in to fill this emotional gap, creating a space where kids can learn these vital life skills.

The feedback from teachers has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting both the educational and entertainment value of High5.

Miss Sibda from Greenside Primary School remarked, “The show was very fun and engaging. It was relevant and perfect for a young crowd. The students left feeling positive and confident.”

Mr. Moiloa from Nokuphila School added, “Very informative and interactive. The team are great performers, and it’s a very well-organised show – the kids loved it.”

Miss Keshaw from Covenant College said, “Enjoyed the show. Good content and helpful for the children. I would recommend revising each of the fingers as they add a new one to help students remember. Overall lovely show and we hope you will come back again.”

Mrs Peer from Robertsham Primary added, “ It was an amazing experience for the staff as well as the learners. The team were absolutely professional from the booking to setting up. I love that they were able to interact with so many learners. The show was so age appropriate. Its good that the topic is so relevant to learners today. Hopefully they have learnt skills/lessons today and benefit from it. A huge thank you from Robertsham Primary.”



