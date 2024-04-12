2024 ACT Good Report: Recognising leading social and environmental responsibility campaigns

The ACT Good Report stands as a distinctive ranking, spotlighting global endeavors that harness creative communications to advance sustainability, social responsibility, and amplify awareness of critical environmental and social issues. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, it continues to champion impactful initiatives.

Great work

The Good Report is compiled by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest source of the world’s best social and environmental campaigns, in collaboration with Warc, the global marketing insights company, and publisher of the Warc Rankings.

The ACT Good ranking is calculated by combining the performance of campaigns across various initiatives of the ACT Responsible Programme (such as the ACT Exhibition, the ACT Care Awards, One Minute of Responsibility, The ACT Tributes …), with the results of the recently published Warc Creative 100, the global benchmark for creative excellence. There are no complicated criteria or categories, just great work for Good.

A total of 1,250 campaigns produced by 804 agencies for 995 advertisers (non-profit, public sector, and commercial brands) across 76 markets were evaluated for this latest ACT Good Report.

Of the best 40 campaigns featured in ACT Good Report 2024, 22 are for non-profits, 18 for commercial brands (including one produced in collaboration with a non-profit) and three for public sectors. A total of 37 agencies (20 are part of 15 networks and seven are independent) across 18 markets are represented.

The best 25 agencies are made up of four independent and 21 networked agencies (from 11 different networks) covering a total of 12 markets. Of the best 20 networks, three are independent and 17 are owned by holding companies. The best ten brands include six non-profit, four for-profit.

ACT Good Report 2024 best ranked campaigns & companies promoting Good are:

Campaigns

#1 The Last Photo for CALM by adam&eveDDB London, United Kingdom

#2 Anne de Gaulle for Fondation Anne de Gaulle by Havas Paris, France

#3 Runner 321 for adidas by FCB Canada

#4 Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages by FCB Chicago & FCB India

#5 The Unshowables for Vision du Monde by STEVE, France

The highest ranked campaign, The Last Photo for mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) by adam&eveDDB London, launched Project 84 in the UK, a landmark suicide prevention initiative that turned the final photographs of 50 victims into striking portraits, to raise suicide awareness and lessen its stigma.

Agencies

#1 Publicis Conseil, Paris

#2 adam&eveDDB, London

#3 Havas Paris

#4 FCB Montreal

#5 FCB India, Gurgaon

Networks

#1 FCB

#2 Havas Group

#3 Grey Group

#4 DDB Worldwide

#5 Publicis Worldwide

#1 Renault

#2 Unilever

#3 CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

#4 Fondation Anne de Gaulle

#5 adidas

Countries

#1 France

#2 United States

#3 United Kingdom

#4 India

#5 Canada

The rankings featured in ACT Good Report 2024, now in its 10th year, are available to view online.

Isa Kurata, ACT Responsible Co-founder, says: "With the Good Report, ACT Responsible pursues its mission to promote, inspire and unite the advertising industry around social responsibility and sustainability. We truly believe that advertising has the power to educate, inform, and enact positive change. It must consistently serve as a catalyst for good and constructive influence. Collaborating with Warc to produce the ACT Good Report is an honour, and we see it as a valuable resource for agencies to enhance their dedication to social and environmental efforts."

Amy Rogers, head of content, Warc Creative and ACT’ive Partner, added: "Creativity as a force for positive change has never been more important. Warc is delighted to collaborate with Act Responsible to continue shining a light on the agencies, brands and NGOs that are creating breakthrough ideas that not only matter to society but can change behaviour."