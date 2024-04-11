Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesIgnition GroupOnPoint PRNew MediaOptimize AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Film News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South African film, Smart Casuals makes Netflix debut

    11 Apr 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    Zwo Farisani’s (Make-Up and Cigarettes), much anticipated romantic drama, Smart Casuals, will premiere on Netflix globally on Friday, 12 April 2024.
    South African film, Smart Casuals makes Netflix debut

    Written and produced by Zwo Farisani together with Ndamu Farisani of Farisani Creations, Smart Casuals marks Zwo’s feature film directorial debut. The film is one of six micro budget projects supported through a joint film-fund by Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport Arts and Culture of South Africa.

    The fund aim was to alleviate the pressure filmmakers face to raise additional funding and boost recovery of the creative industry from the pandemic, whilst ensuring job creation.

    The film stars Anga Makubalo (Jiva!, Broken Vows), Angela Sithole (Savage Beauty, The Queen), Terrence Ngwila (The Wife, Generations: The Legacy), Mandisa Constable, Nyaniso Dzedze (Black is King, Hear Me Move), Nomsa Twala (Savage Beauty) and hip-hop dance pioneer, Kudzai Mureriwa.

    Set in Johannesburg, South Africa’s ‘City of Gold’, two couples travel equal and opposite paths in their search to find love. Taki, a photographer in his mid-thirties has sworn off serious relationships for the time being. He is happily playing the field, enjoying the thrills of casual relationships until he meets Tumi who unexpectedly rocks his world, leading to a change of heart.

    Mahlatsi and Bheka are in a steady, 12-year long relationship. They have had to postpone getting married twice over the years owing to circumstances. Viewers meet the couple as they make their third attempt at tying the knot. While Mahlatsi has always wanted to marry, a part of her feels that there is a reason why the wedding has never happened, however, she fears that it might be too late for her to leave and start over.

    Smart Casuals is an honest exploration of romantic relationships and their many permutations, set against the backdrop of Africa’s most cosmopolitan city.

    “I have always preferred films that lean towards an authentic experience, over those that are fairytales,” says director Farisani.

    “With Smart Casuals, we have attempted to create an authentic experience by finding a sense of transparency and vulnerability within ourselves, which we hope has been infused into the film’s DNA.”

    Shot entirely on location in Johannesburg, the film captures the various faces of this bustling economic hub, where the spirit and drive of the original gold diggers lives on, and where everything seems possible.

    Read more: National Film and Video Foundation, NFVF, Netflix, South African films
    NextOptions

    Related

    Tune into the Eastern Cape and Garden Route lifestyle with Algoa FM
    Algoa FMTune into the Eastern Cape and Garden Route lifestyle with Algoa FM
    Did Beyonc&#233; find inspiration from SA's Five Fingers for Marseilles for Cowboy Carter?
    Did Beyoncé find inspiration from SA's Five Fingers for Marseilles for Cowboy Carter?
    4 Apr 2024
    In conversation with Solomon Cupido, co-star of Frankie en Felip&#233;
    In conversation with Solomon Cupido, co-star of Frankie en Felipé
     8 Mar 2024
    Source:
    How a Netflix show has become a key driver behind F1’s rising popularity
     7 Mar 2024
    Local is lekker at the cinema with new film releases
    Local is lekker at the cinema with new film releases
    6 Mar 2024
    Navigating the service landscape
    Brand InfluenceNavigating the service landscape
    &#x2018;Corruption emergency&#x2018; calls for whistle blower intervention
    About Known Associates Entertainment‘Corruption emergency‘ calls for whistle blower intervention
    Tyler Perry has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Source: Supplied.
    More Tyler Perry content headed to Netflix as he signs multi-year deal
    13 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz