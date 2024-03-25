Warc Effective 100: The world's most effective campaigns and companies

The third and final Warc Rankings has been released. The Warc Effective 100 is a global benchmark of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for effectiveness.

The third and final Warc Rankings has been released. Source: YouTube.

Compiled by Warc Creative, helping companies deliver creative marketing that works, the annual Effective 100 Ranking reflects the work that was awarded by the most important global and regional shows celebrating effectiveness in 2023. The awards tracked are determined by a yearly global panel survey and in consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board.

Amy Rodgers, head of content, at Warc Creative, said: “The Warc Effective 100 league tables act as a benchmark for excellence in effectiveness. They showcase the most successful work and highlight the companies that have driven impact.

“Reflecting on the top campaigns, many committed to addressing important social issues. Whisper focused on the challenges young girls face due to a lack of period education, Partners Life emphasised the importance of life insurance for loved ones’ security, Flutwein highlighted the damages suffered by wineries due to flooding, Vaseline tackled systemic racism and healthcare inequities, and Home Centre challenged social taboos around adoption in the Middle East.”

#1 Campaign for effectiveness: Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad by Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury

The most effective campaign of 2023 was Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad, created by Ogily Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury. The confectionary company increased sales of its Celebrations product by 35% during Diwali, with an interactive, geotargeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said: “We are thrilled that Cadbury Celebrations SRK My Ad has been recognised as the most effective campaign in the Warc Effective 100. This innovative hyper-localisation, hyper-personalisation idea has brought so much joy and happiness to millions of small shop keepers across India by making India’s biggest superstar - Shah Rukh Khan, their brand ambassador in their time of need. The most effective campaign in the world is also the happiest campaign in the world.”

Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker, added: “We are delighted our campaign Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad for Mondelēz is recognised as #1 by the Warc Effective 100 rankings. This campaign is a testament to the innovative work done along with our creative partner Ogilvy. Our campaign has successfully created a tangible impact that has been widely appreciated across several platforms. This ranking showcases our commitment to innovation and creating work that leaves a lasting impression on the audience. Massive thanks to our incredible team, clients, and partners for making this achievement possible.”

In second place is Keep Girls in School by Leo Burnett Mumbai, EssenceMediacom Mumbai, Leo Burnett Gurgaon and EssenceMediacom London for femcare brand Whisper, which launched a long-term initiative to reduce the rate at which girls drop out of school due their periods, which included the highly awarded ‘The Missing Chapter’ execution. In third place is McDonald’s Famous Orders by Wieden+Kennedy New York, Narrative Los Angeles, Alma Miami, and Burrell Chicago. The fast food chain released various celebrities’ orders as meals to engage with young multicultural consumers.

#1 Creative agency for effectiveness: Leo Burnett, Dubai

After ranking for the first time last year at #26, Leo Burnett Dubai has stormed up the list to secure 1st place this year. The agency’s best-performing campaign was The Homecoming for Home Centre, which ranked in 9th place and was amongst 4 other campaigns that ranked in the top 100.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, said: “We have consistently created fame-worthy work that has worked for our brand partners across the region. This has enabled us to create world-class and world-beating work that has been entered into all the top-tier awards and enabled us to win those awards. Ranking #1 globally to represent the region and our brands is a privilege and a testament to our strategic leadership, creative effectiveness and incredible talents.”

Ogilvy Mumbai moves up to second place, from fifth last year, largely due to its work on the #1 ranked campaign. With two campaigns in the top 100, AlmapBBDO São Paulo has had a meteoric rise to claim 3rd place, after ranking #49 last year. Four of the top 10 agencies are newcomers to the ranking: Edelman New York, Leo Burnett Mumbai, GUT Buenos Aires, which also ranks as the highest independent agency, and Africa São Paulo.

#1 Media agency for effectiveness: Mindshare New York

For the first time, Mindshare New York is crowned the most effective media agency in the Warc Rankings, up from second place last year. This success is largely attributed to its campaigns for Unilever brands, the most successful being See My Skin, for Vaseline, which ranked seventh.

Nancy Hall, North America CEO, of Mindshare, said: “True effectiveness isn’t just about clicks or short-term growth. It’s about helping brands create business growth that’s enduring and sustainable for the long-term—and it’s the type of work our teams are dedicated to doing with our clients every day. We’re thrilled to be recognised by Warc as both the top media agency for effectiveness and one of the top ten global networks.”

Wavemaker Mumbai takes second place followed by Starcom Chicago in third. Two other agencies have retained their top 10 ranking - EssenceMediacom New York and Zenith Bogotá. The most improved agency was OMD Lima, rising 34 places to rank seventh.

#1 Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy

Ogilvy has retained its top position as the best-performing network for effectiveness. The network has 11 campaigns in the top 100, including the #1 campaign Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad. It also has eight agencies in the creative agency ranking.

Mick McCabe, global chief strategy officer, Ogilvy, said: “Being recognised as the world's most effective network for the second straight year is a testament to Ogilvy’s vibrant thinking culture that’s alive and well in all our offices worldwide and in our creative problem solvers, bringing ambition, precision, and strategic imagination to our clients’ challenges. This award celebrates our people, that Ogilvy spirit, and our incredible client partnerships.”

Not far behind in points is DDB Worldwide, which has an impressive 19 campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies in the creative agency ranking. Leo Burnett retains its third place with 13 campaigns and five agencies ranked. Special tops the independent network for effectiveness, largely attributed to Special Auckland’s three campaigns in the top 100.

#1 Holding Company for effectiveness: Omnicom Group

After five years of being the runner-up in the holding company table, Omnicom Group has moved up one place to become the most effective holding company this year with 13 creative agencies and 15 media agencies in the top 50.

John Wren, chairman and CEO, of Omnicom, says: “Omnicom’s performance in this ranking showcases the power of our ideas and our strong partnership with clients. The recognition from Warc is a testament to our amazing teams around the globe and their ability to consistently deliver the most creative and effective work that drives outcomes for our clients.”

WPP is in second place after a tight race with Omnicom, with 10 creative and 10 media agencies ranked. Publicis Groupe is third, up one place from last year with seven creative agencies and 11 media agencies.

#1 Brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s

McDonald’s tops the effectiveness ranking for the fifth year in a row. The fast food brand has three campaigns in the top 100, including ‘Famous Orders’ which has ranked third for the second year in a row. In total, it had 40 campaigns contributing to its points total in the full rankings database, across 23 different countries.

Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures, said: “McDonald’s culture of creative bravery transcends marketing and has become a global touchpoint fueling transformative ideas. This honour is a testament to how our amazing talent worldwide continues to take big creative swings with insights-driven work that shapes culture, transforms the business and drives growth. From our most senior leaders to our newest team members, we’re fostering a culture where bold ideas thrive and redefining what's possible.”

Cadbury moves up one to take second place, largely due its top-ranked campaign Shah Rukh Khan- My-Ad. KFC is in third place. The most improved brand is Samsung, rising from 22nd to seventh, with two campaigns ranked in the top 100.

#1 Advertiser for effectiveness: AB InBev

Anheuser Busch InBev is the highest ranked advertiser for effectiveness for the third year in a row. Thirty-two brands contributed to its points total, five of which ranked in the top 50.

Marcel Marcondes, chief marketing officer, AB InBev, said: “It is an honour to again be recognised as the most effective advertiser. In marketing, creativity means nothing unless it’s used to address real problems and drive growth for our business. So I’m especially proud of this recognition of our team’s work making a real impact to create a future with more cheers.”

Unilever moves up to claim second place with three brands ranked - Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann's. McDonald’s is in third place. The most improved advertiser is The Coca-Cola Company, rising 10 places to seventh. While only one of its campaigns ranked in the top 100, it won awards for 22 campaigns in total.

#1 Country for effectiveness: US

The US remains the most awarded country for effectiveness, with 24 campaigns in the top 100. India has risen to second place with seven campaigns ranked. Brazil moves up three places to rank third. Argentina and New Zealand are the most improved countries, both rising 11 places to seventh and eighth respectively.