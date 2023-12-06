Red & Yellow expands BCom marketing degree into new distance learning offering

More modes of study available in response to education landscape needs including micro courses designed to harness artificial intelligence in the creative and education industry

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business is expanding its educational offering with a fully online distance-learning BCom Marketing undergraduate degree.

The new mode of study was developed in response to increased market needs for further learning options in South Africa, and makes all the benefits of the Red & Yellow BCom Marketing degree accessible to even more students. It is available online and can be completed in three to six years as a part-time distance-supported learning option.

The additional mode of study established Red & Yellow as one of the foremost tertiary institutions in South Africa, with the school looking to offer the most modes of study, thereby ensuring access to quality education for all.

“Our BCom Marketing distance degree has a strong focus on future-focused capabilities like data analytics, social intelligence and creative thinking, all of which are key to establishing our learners as ‘future-fit’ additions to the workforce,” says Elizabeth Lee Ming, head of marketing at Red & Yellow.

“We’ve developed the degree to also cover critical specialist subject areas like business, economics, marketing, accounting, strategic brand management, project management and information systems, ensuring that our graduates are ahead of the curve in the ever evolving business and marketing landscape”.

At its core, the school has placed strategic focus on offering the most modes of study to be adaptive and responsive to the education market. “Unfortunately, ‘agility’ and ‘responsive’ are not traditionally considered in the same train of thought as educational curricula – many of which are decades old,” says Lee Ming.

“The fact of the matter is that traditional tertiary models are dying out, and we’re committed to providing study options that cater for the diverse demands by consumers for learning – with multiple ways to provide quality, tertiary education as we battle crippling unemployment rates and shifting qualification needs”.

The Red & Yellow BCom Marketing distance degree showcases the power of agility, market readiness, and consumer insights in reshaping further education offerings.

“This degree combines hard, technical, theoretical know-how with much needed practical implementation through working on real brands. It also aims to develop human skills like empathy and creative thinking, all of which establish career resilience to ensure much better employability for graduates,” says Lee Ming.

The distance BCom Marketing undergraduate degree comes off the heels of Red & Yellow’s recent release of AI micro courses to skill and educate on leveraging artificial intelligence in the creative industry.

Carmen Schaefer, head of Academics, maintains that the ‘jobs of the future’ are here today. “Being equipped to thrive in the ever-changing creative and business landscape is no longer a question of ‘one day’ – but rather a crucial need right now.”

Continuing its focus on future-proofing its curriculum, Red & Yellow have rolled out a new series of micro-courses focused on harnessing AI in creative and marketing roles, with courses that are accessible, fast and most importantly packed with the necessary skills to master AI tools that are becoming more commonplace in our careers.

For more information on the expanded modes of study visit www.redandyellow.co.za.