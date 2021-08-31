CMG and Young Entrepreneurs Foundation foster youth entrepreneurship

Central Media Group (CMG) has partnered with the Young Entrepreneurs Foundation (YEF) to equip a group of learners from Nozala Intermediate School in Phahameng, Bloemfontein, to start their own micro-enterprises in a fun and experimental way. YEF teaches children, teenagers and young adults vital entrepreneurial, financial literacy and self-employment skills. More specifically, they empower children and young adults to become their own boss; acquire a Millionaire Mindset; and be equipped for the rapidly changing world of work.
Everything the learners have learnt through the programme will culminate in a Market Day, which will be held at the Langenhoven Park Market on Saturday, 4 September 2021. Here they will put all the knowledge gained into practice by hosting their own stand and selling their products.
YEF is a non-profit entity, established with the objective of attracting donor funding and corporate sponsorship in order to offer entrepreneurship and financial literacy programmes to children from disadvantaged communities. The belief is that youth unemployment, poverty alleviation and major socio-economic change can only be achieved if an entrepreneurial culture is established in South Africa. Therefore, children need to be exposed to entrepreneurship from a very early age and their natural entrepreneurial mindset needs to be nurtured. Organisations like Central Media Group can play a major role in changing the lives of many children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Together with YEF, we believe that we can inspire dreams and empower children to become the authors of their own destiny. Anyone who wants to find out more about YEF can contact Danie Jacobs at az.oc.egnuoy@ofni
.
“Investing in the entrepreneurial spirit is needed in an economy that needs entrepreneurs. We desire to assist learners in learning new trades and skills, and to gain knowledge they can take into the economy. We are building knowledge that future generations can benefit from.” – Nick Efstathiou, Central Media Group CEO.