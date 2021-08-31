CMG and Young Entrepreneurs Foundation foster youth entrepreneurship

Central Media Group (CMG) has partnered with the Young Entrepreneurs Foundation (YEF) to equip a group of learners from Nozala Intermediate School in Phahameng, Bloemfontein, to start their own micro-enterprises in a fun and experimental way. YEF teaches children, teenagers and young adults vital entrepreneurial, financial literacy and self-employment skills. More specifically, they empower children and young adults to become their own boss; acquire a Millionaire Mindset; and be equipped for the rapidly changing world of work.