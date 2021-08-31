Industries

RAMS update from the BRC

31 Aug 2021
The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has completed the RAMS (Radio Audience Measurement Survey) fieldwork and data processing for quarter two. However, options for the release of the data to the industry are being reviewed.
Source: www.unsplash.com

“A sample of over 9,000 respondents was achieved in Q2 (April/May/June) by means of the newly introduced methodology, Cati-Dar (Day After Recall), by Ipsos,” says BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker. “This is a monumental release! The greatest care and examination of the data is now taking place before a firm Rams release date can be announced.”

The new CATI (Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews) methodology provides audience measurement in 15-minute segments, along with audience tracking on radio events and roadshows. The programme covers 280 stations (commercial, African language and community).

Various scrutiny sessions have already taken place by the BRC’s radio members and radio research committee. An independent assessment, through 3M3A and researcher Ariane Neethling, has been commissioned to ascertain the ideal release date based on individual station sample sizes and weighting efficiencies.

The BRC is expecting a report back during the first week of September.

Fieldwork has continued and the BRC may be able to consider a base release consisting of five months of data. This will effectively elevate the total sample size to 15,000 respondents. However, should a station level release not be viable due to an inadequate sample size per station, the committee will consider releasing the data at a total level.

“Options for release of the new RAMS data are being reviewed and we will keep the industry up to date on the findings of the assessment as well as the way forward,” concludes Whitaker.

For more information on the BRC, go here.
