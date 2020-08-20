Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Showmax Pro goes live in South Africa, starting at R225 per month

20 Aug 2020
Issued by: Showmax
Showmax Pro is all the entertainment you expect with the live sport you love.

The new Showmax Pro service, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport, is going live from today in South Africa with prices starting at R225 per month.

The South African version of Showmax Pro features all Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.

Showmax Pro will begin to roll out in South Africa from Wednesday, 19 August and is expected to be available to all customers within the next 24-48 hours. This table gives details of the new Showmax Pro service in South Africa:

ShowmaxShowmax Pro
ShowmaxShowmax MobileShowmax ProShowmax Pro Mobile
Series, movies, kids’
shows, documentaries
Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons
and more		--
Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel--
News channels Africa News,
Euronews, Newzroom Afrika		--
Football: all Champions League, Premier League,
Serie A, PSL and La Liga games		--
Number of concurrent streams2121
Smartphone and tablet apps
Smart TV, laptop,
Android TV, Apple TV apps		-✓*-
Maximum video resolutionHDSDHDSD
14-day trial--
*Supported smart TVs:
Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)


News channels that became firm favourites as part of the Showmax lockdown offering are included in the Pro package, too, including SABC News (South Africa only); Euro News; Africa News and Newzroom Africa.

Showmax Pro will be available on mobile devices that run Android and Apple iOS and smart devices including compatible Smart TVs, Apple TV 4 and Android TV.

The monthly subscription price for Showmax and Showmax Pro in South Africa is as follows:

ShowmaxShowmax Pro
ShowmaxShowmax MobileShowmax ProShowmax Pro Mobile
R99R49R449R225


For more information, visit www.showmax.com.

ShowmaxShowmax is internet TV that lets you stream or download the best series, movies, kids' shows and documentaries. Watch Showmax now on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: SABC, SuperSport, SABC News, DStv, Champions League, PSL, Premier League, ShowMax, streaming

