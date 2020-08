Showmax Pro goes live in South Africa, starting at R225 per month

Showmax Pro is all the entertainment you expect with the live sport you love.

Showmax Showmax Pro Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile Series, movies, kids’

shows, documentaries ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons

and more - - ✓ ✓ Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel - - ✓ ✓ News channels Africa News,

Euronews, Newzroom Afrika - - ✓ ✓ Football: all Champions League, Premier League,

Serie A, PSL and La Liga games - - ✓ ✓ Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1 Smartphone and tablet apps ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart TV, laptop,

Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓ - ✓* - Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD 14-day trial ✓ ✓ - - *Supported smart TVs:

Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)

Showmax Showmax Pro Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile R99 R49 R449 R225

The new Showmax Pro service, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport, is going live from today in South Africa with prices starting at R225 per month.The South African version of Showmax Pro features all Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.Showmax Pro will begin to roll out in South Africa from Wednesday, 19 August and is expected to be available to all customers within the next 24-48 hours. This table gives details of the new Showmax Pro service in South Africa:News channels that became firm favourites as part of the Showmax lockdown offering are included in the Pro package, too, including SABC News (South Africa only); Euro News; Africa News and Newzroom Africa.Showmax Pro will be available on mobile devices that run Android and Apple iOS and smart devices including compatible Smart TVs, Apple TV 4 and Android TV.The monthly subscription price for Showmax and Showmax Pro in South Africa is as follows:For more information, visit www.showmax.com