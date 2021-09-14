Maybelline's WhatsApp selfie superstars snap up latest 'Fit Me' campaign

Maybelline South Africa wanted to run a campaign that rewards their consumers, or 'Baybellines', for buying their 'Fit Me' Matte+Poreless Foundation. Not only do they stand to win incredible prizes, but they also have the chance to see their face on Maybelline's nationwide billboards and buildings. The mechanic? An ultra-innovative WhatsApp line using all-new features like buttons and menus - making entering as easy as 1, 2, 3.