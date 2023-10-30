Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelActiv8 Branding AgencyUrban FoodsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Fastjet adds more flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg

30 Oct 2023
Fastjet Zimbabwe has increased the number of flights it offers from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, now offering 12 weekly flights, including a new morning flight on weekdays. This gives travellers more options and flexibility, such as the ability to take a day trip to Johannesburg.
Source: Fastjet Zimbabwe
Source: Fastjet Zimbabwe

Fastjet Zimbabwe’s chief commercial officer, Vivian Ruwuya, comments "Aviation is a catalyst in developing a destination. By adding these weekday frequencies, we are contributing to the growth of tourism and commerce in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"As fastjet, we are committed to connectivity and are delighted to offer the Bulawayo-Johannesburg traveller the choice of a day’s trip flight for business or leisure."

The schedule between Johannesburg (JNB) and Bulawayo (BUQ) begins on 30 October 2023.

Fastjet adds more flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg
NextOptions
Read more: air travel, Fastjet, travel industry, tourism and travel

Related

Saudi Arabia opens e-visa system to South Africans
Saudi Arabia opens e-visa system to South Africans18 hours ago
Source: Supplied
Virgin Atlantic resumes Cape Town to London flights3 days ago
Airbnb commits to making tourism more inclusive, sustainable in Africa
Airbnb commits to making tourism more inclusive, sustainable in Africa3 days ago
Source: Alan Wilson via
SAA returns to the skies with new intercontinental flight to São Paulo26 Oct 2023
Fedhasa unveils inaugural Hospitality Awards
Fedhasa unveils inaugural Hospitality Awards25 Oct 2023
Yale launches initiative to support African museums, cultural institutions
Yale launches initiative to support African museums, cultural institutions24 Oct 2023
Source: ©HONGQI ZHANG via
Western Cape braces for record summer tourism season23 Oct 2023
Tourism Sector Masterplan to boost SA's economy and create jobs
Tourism Sector Masterplan to boost SA's economy and create jobs20 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz