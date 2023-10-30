Fastjet adds more flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg

Fastjet Zimbabwe has increased the number of flights it offers from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, now offering 12 weekly flights, including a new morning flight on weekdays. This gives travellers more options and flexibility, such as the ability to take a day trip to Johannesburg.

Source: Fastjet Zimbabwe

Fastjet Zimbabwe’s chief commercial officer, Vivian Ruwuya, comments "Aviation is a catalyst in developing a destination. By adding these weekday frequencies, we are contributing to the growth of tourism and commerce in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"As fastjet, we are committed to connectivity and are delighted to offer the Bulawayo-Johannesburg traveller the choice of a day’s trip flight for business or leisure."

The schedule between Johannesburg (JNB) and Bulawayo (BUQ) begins on 30 October 2023.