Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelActiv8 Branding AgencyUrban FoodsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Saudi Arabia opens e-visa system to South Africans

30 Oct 2023
South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille jas welcomed the introduction of the Saudi Arabia e-visa system, which will make it easier for South Africans to visit the country for tourism purposes. "I am extremely pleased with this development as South Africa also became the first African country to be added to the list. This will certainly bring immense benefits for leisure and Umrah travellers and for our efforts to grow tourism between South Africa and Saudi Arabia," Minister de Lille said.
Source:
Source: Wallpaper Flare

The multi-entry e-visa is valid for one year and allows travellers to visit the Kingdom for up to 90 days at a time. It costs 535 Saudi riyals, which also includes medical insurance. In terms of the South African visa system, travellers from Saudi Arabia are part of the visa-exempt countries and do not require a visa to travel to South Africa for a period of up to 90 days.

Growing tourism between SA and the world

The Department of Tourism also has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Department which outlines its joint objectives to grow tourism between our countries.

Minister de Lille recently undertook an official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the International World Tourism Day conference where various engagements took place to strengthen tourism relations and cooperation with Saudi Arabian stakeholders. Minister de Lille met with a range of Saudi Arabian stakeholders including the Air Connectivity Programme team within the Ministry of Tourism as well as the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Improving air connectivity between Saudi and SA

Discussions covered actions needed to improve air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and South Africa and a joint marketing strategy to promote both destinations to travellers in both countries.

Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines) has also announced the recommencement of a direct flight between Jeddah and Johannesburg starting on 1 December 2023.

"During our engagements, we shared research with the Saudi Air Connectivity Team to motivate for a direct flight between Jeddah and Cape Town.

"The e-visa development is significant for South Africa as many Muslim citizens travel for religious purposes. Along with the direct flights, this will ease travel for many tourists but especially for religious tourism and pilgrimages," Minister de Lille said.

The tourist visa allows visitors to take part in tourism-related activities such as events, family and relatives visits, leisure, and Umrah (excluding Hajj) and excludes other activities such as studying.

"We will continue working with our counterparts in Saudi Arabia, through the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb to look at new and innovative ways to grow tourism between our countries as this key sector is an important part of our countries’ economies and a key job creator." concluded Minister de Lille.

NextOptions
Read more: air travel, travel industry, travel and tourism

Related

Source: Fastjet Zimbabwe
Fastjet adds more flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg14 hours ago
Source: Supplied
Virgin Atlantic resumes Cape Town to London flights3 days ago
Airbnb commits to making tourism more inclusive, sustainable in Africa
Airbnb commits to making tourism more inclusive, sustainable in Africa3 days ago
Source: Alan Wilson via
SAA returns to the skies with new intercontinental flight to São Paulo26 Oct 2023
Source: Supplied
Airlink boosts presence in Botswana and Zambia19 Oct 2023
Image source:
Cape Town Air Access wins Routes World Destination Award for second year18 Oct 2023
Media Xpose launches new travel magazine, InBound SA
Media Xpose launches new travel magazine, InBound SA17 Oct 2023
Western Cape shines at World Travel Awards, wins 8 awards
Western Cape shines at World Travel Awards, wins 8 awards17 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz