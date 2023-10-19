Industries

Airlink boosts presence in Botswana and Zambia

19 Oct 2023
Airlink has opened new country offices in Gaborone and Lusaka to enhance customer services in Botswana and Zambia. The offices are located in the capitals of the two countries and provide direct support to customers and local travel agents with flight reservations, ticketing, and special services assistance, and are located to provide easy access to customers.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"Botswana and Zambia are both important and vibrant markets for Airlink, which provides crucial connectivity for people travelling for business and leisure. As international long-haul tourism recovers, we are also seeing strong demand for travel on our services to Maun, the Okavango Delta and Livingstone (on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls).

"Business travel is also picking up with increased trade and other commercial activity in those markets. Our new Gaborone and Lusaka city offices will enable us to have closer, more direct contact with our customers and the trade as these markets continue to grow.

"We have deliberately located the offices for maximum customer convenience, saving them the time, trouble and expense of having to go to the ticketing offices at those cities’ airports." says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

The Lusaka office is staffed by a team of three personnel while the Gaborone team comprises two staff and Airlink’s country manager.

Read more: aviation, Airlink, air travel, Rodger Foster, travel industry, Botswana tourism, tourism and travel

