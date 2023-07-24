Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelFusionDesignMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers

24 Jul 2023
By: Marc Wachsberger
In the face of unprecedented challenges, the tourism industry in South Africa has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience. Earlier this year, Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille announced that 5.7 million people visited our shores last year, an increase of 150% from the previous year. Additionally, The World Travel and Tourism Council predicts that the tourism sector will grow by 7.6% annually over the next decade adding thousands of jobs and billions of Rands to the economy in the process.
Source: Supplied | Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resort
Source: Supplied | Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resort

With each passing day, the country's allure is being rediscovered by international visitors seeking unforgettable experiences. The post-pandemic era has ushered in a remarkable recovery, and the future is bright for those with the ingenuity to seize their opportunities.

Thanks to our currency, cost of living and beautiful scenery, international visitors are incredibly keen on coming here. It also helps that we are a business hub on the continent. The upshot of it is that there are growth opportunities everywhere.

Currency advantage and affordable luxury

The weakness of the South African Rand presents a golden opportunity for international travellers to experience the country. The favourable exchange rates for visitors travelling to South Africa and our cost of living when compared to Europe and North America are translating into exceptional value for money.

Data from US travel experts shows the average room rate sitting at $212 (+- R3,800) as of the beginning of the year. In Europe, rates for many major cities have risen by anything from 6.2% to 10%. When you compare these to what you can get in South Africa at similar price points, it makes the country an attractive and affordable destination.

Demand is outstripping supply globally. This has the two-fold benefit of encouraging the growth of local room rates while also creating an environment where international travellers can save a lot more money here than they would be travelling abroad.

Revitalised business travel

As home to the largest and busiest airport on the continent, South Africa has emerged as a thriving business travel hub. Hotels have become the new meeting places, providing sophisticated, reliable venues where people can meet without being concerned about power supply issues. South Africa's appeal extends beyond Europe and North America and its attraction as both a business and leisure destination has created a surge in visitors from India, China, and other emerging economies. The growth of bleisure (business leisure) travel has also resulted in travel approaching pre-pandemic levels.

For many international travellers, load shedding is not a train smash. We forget that intermittent power cuts are not unique to us so, many travellers are ok with experiencing them so long as their places of business are not too badly affected. This is especially true for business people coming from developing economies.

With South Africa recovering steadily from the devastating impact of the pandemic, our tourism industry, and the hoteliers that populate it, are in a strong position to capitalise on the coming growth. An unobstructed regulatory framework and forward-thinking industry players could well see South Africa surpass pre-pandemic tourism numbers much sooner than anyone envisioned.

NextOptions

About Marc Wachsberger

Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resort.
Read more: travellers, World Travel and Tourism Council, business travel, luxury travel, Marc Wachsberger, travel industry, leisure travel, tourism and travel



Related

Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa
Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa18 Jul 2023
Source:
Foreign tourism rebounds with help from the African market6 Jul 2023
New WYSTC programme to connect travel influencers with brands and destinations
New WYSTC programme to connect travel influencers with brands and destinations4 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied
Bolt #YouthMonth campaign to transport Sapin interns shows staying power30 Jun 2023
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families29 Jun 2023
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers9 Jun 2023
Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve
Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve9 Jun 2023
Global air travel demand continues strong in April
Global air travel demand continues strong in April5 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz