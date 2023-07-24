Loxtonia Cider's African Sundowner wins gold at The Global Cider Masters 2023

Loxtonia Cider's African Sundowner has won gold at The Global Cider Masters 2023 hosted this July in London.

The Global Cider Masters is a dedicated competition for cider that runs alongside the Global Wine Masters and Global Spirits Masters series. The industry-leading magazine, The Drinks Business, organises the judging, and it is open to ciders of any style made anywhere in the world, with various large and small producers competing to be named a Master.

“We are incredibly proud to bring home a Gold for our African Sundowner Baobab flavoured Cider," says Larry Whitfield, founder and cider master at Loxtonia.

"Our African sundowner cider is very close to our hearts; we wanted to create a cider symbolic of our beautiful country which can be enjoyed with loved ones as the sun sets on another beautiful day in SA. We will be doing exactly that to celebrate this achievement."

He adds, "Cape Town has been voted the best city in the world for 2023, and now we can also say our African Sundowner Ciders are a match."

Orchard-to-Bottle

The African Sundowner Baobab flavoured cider is slightly tart with a balanced sweetness and has a fresh apple aroma with Sundowner Apple and Tropical Fruit flavours notes. The majestic baobab tree is an icon of the African continent representing the “The Tree of Life”.

Loxtonia’s Orchard-to-Bottle philosophy is at the core of everything they do. “We believe in bringing to life the true essence of the apple cider we make and capturing the goodness of this magnificent fruit in a bottle. Special care is taken in the orchard to grow and nurture each and every one of our apple varieties,” says Whitfield.

All of Loxtonia’s ciders are made in the most simple, natural, and carefully thought-out way possible, with as little intervention as they can, using the purest of ingredients.

Its production process runs off solar energy. “Like our philosophy “Orchard to Bottle“, we believe that everything you need to create the perfect cider can be found in the natural nutrients delivered by our soil, water, and the Ceres Valley sunshine,” adds Whitfield.