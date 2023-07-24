Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsBMi ResearchFusionDesignOnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkBataHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & bev. services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Loxtonia Cider's African Sundowner wins gold at The Global Cider Masters 2023

24 Jul 2023
Loxtonia Cider's African Sundowner has won gold at The Global Cider Masters 2023 hosted this July in London.
Image supplied. Local cider producer, Loxtonia Cider’ has won Gold at The Global Cider Masters 2023 for its African Sundowner cider
Image supplied. Local cider producer, Loxtonia Cider’ has won Gold at The Global Cider Masters 2023 for its African Sundowner cider

The Global Cider Masters is a dedicated competition for cider that runs alongside the Global Wine Masters and Global Spirits Masters series. The industry-leading magazine, The Drinks Business, organises the judging, and it is open to ciders of any style made anywhere in the world, with various large and small producers competing to be named a Master.

“We are incredibly proud to bring home a Gold for our African Sundowner Baobab flavoured Cider," says Larry Whitfield, founder and cider master at Loxtonia.

"Our African sundowner cider is very close to our hearts; we wanted to create a cider symbolic of our beautiful country which can be enjoyed with loved ones as the sun sets on another beautiful day in SA. We will be doing exactly that to celebrate this achievement."

He adds, "Cape Town has been voted the best city in the world for 2023, and now we can also say our African Sundowner Ciders are a match."

Orchard-to-Bottle

The African Sundowner Baobab flavoured cider is slightly tart with a balanced sweetness and has a fresh apple aroma with Sundowner Apple and Tropical Fruit flavours notes. The majestic baobab tree is an icon of the African continent representing the “The Tree of Life”.

Loxtonia’s Orchard-to-Bottle philosophy is at the core of everything they do. “We believe in bringing to life the true essence of the apple cider we make and capturing the goodness of this magnificent fruit in a bottle. Special care is taken in the orchard to grow and nurture each and every one of our apple varieties,” says Whitfield.

All of Loxtonia’s ciders are made in the most simple, natural, and carefully thought-out way possible, with as little intervention as they can, using the purest of ingredients.

Its production process runs off solar energy. “Like our philosophy “Orchard to Bottle“, we believe that everything you need to create the perfect cider can be found in the natural nutrients delivered by our soil, water, and the Ceres Valley sunshine,” adds Whitfield.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, cider, Larry Whitfield



Related

Source: © 123rf PwC’s latest Global Consumer Insights Survey identifies five key areas impacting consumer spend and shaping shopping trends
5 key areas impacting consumer spend, shaping shopping trends2 days ago
Source: FB Lousiana rand Hot Sauce
Hot sauce brand launches with social media campaign2 days ago
Source: © 123rf Driven by the frenzy of Black Friday,, November truly carries more gold in its pocket than any other month for eCommerce apps
Black Friday a key driver for e-commerce apps3 days ago
Source: Global Convenience Store Focus Fuel forecourt retail is the fastest-growing segment of South African convenience retail
6 opportunities for fuel forecourt retail to grow its share of the convenience market pie19 Jul 2023
Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin are behind Bash and Superbalist. Source: Supplied.
E-commerce Titans: Meet the duo behind Bash and Superbalist19 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Wild Space, South Africa’s first gamified grocery shopping experience, has launched
Wild Space: The gamification of grocery shopping18 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Today retail is more about customer experience and the brand promise and less about technology
Unified commerce solutions for customer-centric retail success18 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Under Armour's new collection, Journey to compete launches today
Under Armour's Journey to Compete: Where emotion meets excellence18 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz