BehindtheCampaign: Hi-Tec brings new perspective with load shedding campaign

Hi-Tec's latest ad has taken a light-hearted perspective on life by featuring comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout sending the message "We're all basically camping. Take that indoors, outdoors".

The new ad says camping is for everyone. Source: Supplied.

A play on load shedding and a message that is still staying true to the outdoor nature of the brand.

Ordinary people

The ad aims to tap into everyday situations and to appeal to ordinary people, showing that the brand is not just for avid hikers and runners. People connect with ads that make them feel something and subtle clever humour is known to be one of the surest ways to cause an emotive response.

Schalk Bezuidenhout is an award-winning comedian. He has become one of South Africa's most sought-after comedians. He is also known for playing the role of Johan Niemand in the acclaimed film Kanarie. Schalk uses humour to highlight strange societal views and customs.

"We were determined to create a campaign that would inject a dose of light-heartedness into our lives today, and Schalk's work resonated with us instantly. His ability to bring smiles and laughter to South Africans is remarkable, and we believe we all need a little bit of that right now. By partnering with Schalk Bezuidenhout, we are not only promoting our shared South African heritage but also spreading the joy and optimism that define our brand." says Andrea De Beer – head of marketing at Hi-Tec.

Down and out

With the challenge of eternal load shedding, fuel and inflation hikes, water restrictions – has had many South Africans down and out. Hi-Tec hopes that unlocking this lite side for all to see, would inspire the rest of Mzansi to find their sense of humour and enjoy the moment again too.

According to the brand, the creative concept and production of the ad was by Freckle Agency and strategy by Hoola Modern Agency. The ad was shot in Gauteng, Pretoria at Rosemary Hill.

