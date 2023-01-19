Airlink to restart flights between SA and Madagascar

Airlink will restart scheduled services between South Africa and Madagascar from 30 January 2023 after they were suspended for almost three years.

Source: Supplied

The resumption of flights linking Johannesburg with Antananarivo follows the lifting of Madagascar’s Covid-19 travel restrictions and its subsequent ban on air services to and from South Africa.

“Airlink welcomes the Madagascar government’s lifting of the prohibition which lets us re-establish these air services that are vitally important economic, trade and tourism connections between the two countries. We are looking forward to re-connecting South Africa with Madagascar and resuming our role in support of the recovery of ties between the two markets,” says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

Airlink will operate its modern and reliable flagship Embraer E-Jet airliners on the Johannesburg-Antananarivo route.

The Johannesburg-Antananarivo service will recommence with a single weekly flight on Mondays, increasing to three flights weekly from 14 February 2023 with the intention of re-instating daily services as demand increases.

Flight schedule

4Z 252 - departs from Johannesburg at 10am to arrive in Antananarivo at 2.10pm on Mondays.

4Z 253 - departs from Antananarivo at 3pm to arrive in Johannesburg at 5.40pm on Mondays

As of 14 February, the same schedule will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.