Air Belgium launches Black Friday specials

Air Belgium is ringing in the holiday season with a Black Friday sale to help South Africans save on their travel plans to Europe. Travellers will have access to a week of deals of up to 25% discounts on flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Brussels.

Source: Supplied

Deals open today, Friday, 25 November 2022 and will run until 4 December 2022 for travel between 10 January and 3 July 2023.

"With the demand for travel to Europe at an all-time high, we want our customers to feel confident knowing they secured the best travel deal," said Niky Terzakis, Air Belgium CEO.

"With this Black Friday activation, we want to give more South Africans the opportunity to travel to Brussels and beyond in Europe at a price they can afford. We're excited to offer South Africans a convenient, affordable and quality air service, with our new direct flights from South Africa to Brussels twice a week, bringing them to the heart of Europe."

Discounts will apply to Economy Class return tickets from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Brussels. Seats and available dates are limited. Discounted flights will not be refundable, endorsable or changeable.