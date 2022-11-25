Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Paid Digital Marketing Internship x2 - Tourism Cape Town
  • Advertising Sales Executive - Travel News Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Air Belgium launches Black Friday specials

    25 Nov 2022
    Air Belgium is ringing in the holiday season with a Black Friday sale to help South Africans save on their travel plans to Europe. Travellers will have access to a week of deals of up to 25% discounts on flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Brussels.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Deals open today, Friday, 25 November 2022 and will run until 4 December 2022 for travel between 10 January and 3 July 2023.

    "With the demand for travel to Europe at an all-time high, we want our customers to feel confident knowing they secured the best travel deal," said Niky Terzakis, Air Belgium CEO.

    "With this Black Friday activation, we want to give more South Africans the opportunity to travel to Brussels and beyond in Europe at a price they can afford. We're excited to offer South Africans a convenient, affordable and quality air service, with our new direct flights from South Africa to Brussels twice a week, bringing them to the heart of Europe."

    Discounts will apply to Economy Class return tickets from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Brussels. Seats and available dates are limited. Discounted flights will not be refundable, endorsable or changeable.

    NextOptions
    Read more: air travel, travel industry, tourism and travel, Air Belgium

    Related

    Eswatini drops all Covid entry restrictions
    Eswatini drops all Covid entry restrictions2 hours ago
    SA needs to recognise the key role that technology will play in revitalising the hospitality industry
    SA needs to recognise the key role that technology will play in revitalising the hospitality industry1 day ago
    Tourism SMEs optimistic ahead of restriction-free holiday season
    Tourism SMEs optimistic ahead of restriction-free holiday season2 days ago
    Wesgro appoints new CFO
    Wesgro appoints new CFO2 days ago
    How independent hotels in South Africa can boost revenue this summer
    How independent hotels in South Africa can boost revenue this summer3 days ago
    United's first ever non-stop service between Washington and Cape Town launches
    United's first ever non-stop service between Washington and Cape Town launches21 Nov 2022
    Eurowings Discover launches direct flights from Frankfurt to Mbombela
    Eurowings Discover launches direct flights from Frankfurt to Mbombela17 Nov 2022
    MICE industry facilitates trade on Africa's road to economic recovery
    MICE industry facilitates trade on Africa's road to economic recovery16 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz