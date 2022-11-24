Introducing Airbnb Setup, the all-new easy way to Airbnb your home

Combined with even more AirCover for Hosts, now is the perfect time to put your place on Airbnb

In May, we introduced Airbnb Categories so that millions of people could discover homes they never knew existed. Today, we’re introducing Airbnb Setup to make it easy for millions of people to Airbnb their home. We’re also providing even more AirCover for Hosts and adding six new Airbnb Categories.

“Airbnb was born during a recession. Joe and I couldn’t afford to pay our rent, so we inflated three air mattresses and created an AirBed & Breakfast. Soon, people all around the world joined us,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb. “Today, just like during the Great Recession in 2008, people are especially interested in earning extra income through hosting. That’s why we’re introducing an easy way for millions of people to Airbnb their homes. With Airbnb Setup, every new Host can get free, one-to-one guidance from a Superhost from their first question through their first reservation. And with even more AirCover for Hosts, now is the perfect time to put your place on Airbnb.”

New homes on Airbnb are getting booked almost immediately. Half of listings that were activated and booked in Q3 2022 received their first reservation within three days. We’ve also seen strong growth rates of new Hosts, especially in certain countries with high inflation rates.

Over the past year, more than 30 million people have visited Airbnb to learn about hosting. Today, we’re making it easier for millions of people to get started. Introducing Airbnb Setup, the all-new, super easy way to Airbnb your home. Airbnb Setup includes:

Last November, we introduced AirCover to provide unmatched, top-to-bottom protection for every Host on Airbnb. Today, we’re making major upgrades to AirCover for Hosts:

In May, we introduced a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories. Today, we’re introducing six new categories:

We’re also improving what categories we show you. For example, when you launch the app, you'll find the Vineyards category if you recently searched for homes in Napa. In addition, more details will be presented in search results when viewing categories. For example, homes with amazing views will list the type of view, and homes near national parks will show the distance to the park entrance.

Airbnb Setup, upgrades to AirCover for Hosts, and new Airbnb Categories will begin rolling out worldwide this week.