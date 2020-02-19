Promotions & Activations Company news South Africa

Women's Health Fit Night Out Cape Town kicks off the 2020 calendar

Issued by: Media24 Lifestyle
The biggest fitness party in South Africa!
Women’s Health South Africa hosted its eleventh annual Fit Night Out – and its fourth in Cape Town – last weekend at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. The event is powered by adidas and hydrated by Powerade, in partnership with The Fry Family Food Co and Mitchum.

More than a thousand women got their endorphins pumping and their fitness trackers ticking in the outdoorsy mass-participation workout party - the crowd made up of equal parts like-minded fitsters and women just kicking off their fitness journey. This year was extra special as Women’s Health launched an #FNO charity drive to collect previously loved fitness gear to benefit women from underprivileged communities.

“We believe that fitness should be accessible to all South Africans. But the reality is that, while you can work out anywhere at any time, not everyone can afford quality fitness gear. So, in partnership with adidas, we launched the Fit Night Out charity drive. We asked women to bring their pre-loved fitness gear and trainers along and, in exchange for their donations, they received access to the adidas style bar, where they were treated by the style team. The response was fantastic – and the fitness gear collected will be distributed in underprivileged communities in partnership with the organisation It’s Your Turn and former WH Next Fitness Star and adidas ambassador Mapule Ndhlovu’s foundation.” – Danielle Weakley, WH editor

Energetic workouts

The workouts kicked off with a strong warm-up by Lushwill Rossouw (@lushwill) from CrossFit District Six (@crossfitdistrict6), who showed the crowd exactly how to get their muscles ready for the workouts to come. Fitness sensation, Mapule Ndhlovu (@queenfitnass), then got the crowd pumped with her mischievous mix of high kicks, tuck jumps and happy moves, before Women’s Health Next Fitness Star 2019, Nomawothi Bafana (@_melaninfit_), demonstrated some easy-to-follow bootcamp-inspired moves. The night hit a new high as Toka Lintsa (@toka_lintsa) led an afro-dance fitness session, which formed a sleek transition into the retro studio set from the Virgin Active SA team, led by Ceri Hannan (Ceri.Hannan), that had the crowd engaged and nostalgic all at the same time. To end the night, the Cape Town-based team from SWEAT 1000 (@sweat_1000) led a massive finale that left everyone drenched and riding high on endorphins. Of course, all the workouts were accompanied by DJ Junglegum (@Junglegum_ct) on the decks, who kept the crowd hopping to the beats and leading the crowds was MC Rori Thandekiso (@rorisangt) who’s insanely inspirational take on body positivity and inclusivity is all that Women’s Health stands for – fit, healthy bodies for life.

Activations

Headline partner, adidas set up the adidas style bar, where those who donated their pre-loved gear could get their hair braided, make-up glittered or nails stencilled by the style team. Official hydration partner Powerade kept the crowd liquid throughout the day with an endless supply of ice-cold refreshment and, during the breaks, there were plenty of sponsor activations to explore, including Mitchum’s refresher station and Fry’s Family Foods’ delicious vegan burger stand.

About Media24 Live

Media24 Live brought Women’s Health’s fitness vision to life for Fit Night Out Cape Town 2020. The newly launched events studio collaborates with the Media24 brands in bringing their audience experiences to life and they can create bespoke lifestyle events for external clients in partnership with our media brands too.

To learn more or book your next event, contact
Head of commercial events
Francois Malan


Head of sponsorship
Nikki Ruttiman


Join the conversation, follow Women’s Health on social media
Facebook: Women’s Health South Africa
Twitter: @WomensHealthSA
Instagram: @WomensHealthMagsa

Media24 Lifestyle's press office

Media24 Lifestyle Media24 Lifestyle, publishers of South Africa's top lifestyle and magazine brands has aligned its sales and marketing activities with a solution-orientated, go-to-market approach that places client's branded content within a trusted environment.
