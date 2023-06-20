Trends in retail training and how this impacts talent retention

There are very few instances nowadays where employees will spend their entire careers at the same company. The job landscape has changed so dramatically - particularly since the pandemic and the ability to work from home - that if a business fails to meet worker expectations staff simply look elsewhere and quit.

Image source: Blake Wisz from Unsplash

Scroll through any LinkedIn news feed and there are hundreds of motivational memes encouraging professionals to know their worth – and they do.

Phrases like “act your wage” are dominating the discourse on social media as employees leave in droves. No longer do they tolerate poor base salaries, limited career advancement, a substandard work-life balance or incompetent bosses; if they are not valued, they’re out the door faster than you can say corporate lame-duck.

Amid this shift, many companies are scrambling to find ways to retain staff, asking themselves “How do we make workers feel valued?”

Aside from the obvious answer of paying them what they’re worth, recognising them for their contribution is another surefire way to keep them on the payroll. According to a Brandon Hall Group study, businesses that recognise workers several times a month are 41% more likely to retain them.

One of the best ways to do this is by offering them training programmes that send a message that management is investing in their professional growth.

Just as worker expectations have changed in the past few years, so too has the training itself. No longer can a training facilitator get away with reading a few slides in the hope a group of learners will take in the necessary information; now it’s all about learning that speaks to the individual.

The first half of 2023 has already brought numerous shifts in retail training that every business should respond to accordingly.

In today’s business world, the retail learning and development function is not a “nice to have” but a crucial part of the effort to ensure employees want to stay at the company.

Below are some of the elements that should be emphasised in training programmes: