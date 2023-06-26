Ogilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok

Ogilvy South Africa is thrilled to announce the launch of TK.Lab, a centralised end-to-end offering aimed at helping brands make a significant impact and reach new audiences on the dynamic platform of TikTok. This collaboration represents the first of its kind, leveraging an exclusive and data-led approach to sourcing data and insights to better serve brands.

South Africa’s TikTok user base has experienced exponential growth, standing at an impressive 11.83 million users aged 18 and older. More often, brands recognise the strategic need to establish cultural resonance and drive innovation in their practices. The TK.Lab steps in as a game-changing solution, providing brands with cutting-edge guidance through proprietary intelligence tools, established creator relationships, and a team of talented experts deeply immersed in the TikTok platform, to tap into new markets.

TK Lab Launch Team 1: Ryan Laing, digital strategy and intelligence director at Ogilvy Social Lab | Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence at Ogilvy PR | Modieyi Motholo, group account director at Ogilvy Social Lab | Greg Bailie, TikTok sales lead | Christophe Chantraine, MD of Ogilvy Social Lab | Sifiso Sikhosana, TikTok growth portfolio lead

As part of Ogilvy's Social Lab business, the TK.Lab will be responsible for developing organic, paid, and creator-led TikTok strategies tailored to both local and global brands operating on the network. Ogilvy's commitment to embracing modern practices ensures that clients gain relevance beyond the day-to-day trends, establishing a strong presence for brand awareness and commerce.

“Most marketers are aware of TikTok’s massive potential and are keen to engage with its highly engaged audience and active communities, launching or scaling their brand presence on the platform”, says TK. Lab Lead at Ogilvy South Africa Modieyi Motholo. “We have the know-how and want to help our clients master the specific codes of TikTok, find true cultural resonance and create impact.”

TK Lab Launch Team 2: Ryan Laing, digital strategy and intelligence director at Ogilvy Social Lab | Modieyi Motholo, group account director at Ogilvy Social Lab | Christophe Chantraine, MD of Ogilvy Social Lab

The capabilities offered by the TK.Lab span across various areas, including strategy, creative, media, influence and intelligence. These services are provided by a team of specialists from across the Ogilvy Network, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive approach.

“We’re excited by the prospect of helping brands go beyond conventional approaches, question the rules of consumer engagement and use the fastest growing entertainment platform the best way possible,” says managing director of Ogilvy Social Lab, Christophe Chantraine. “It’s all part of Ogilvy’s focus on providing our clients with opportunities that go beyond the norm, and an ability to change and evolve to create meaningful impact.”

TK Lab Launch Influencer Panel: Siyanda Bani, TikTok influencer | Zimasa Vabaza, TikTok influencer | Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence at Ogilvy PR

To celebrate the launch of the SA-leg of TK.Lab, Ogilvy hosted an exclusive event titled "Let's TOK about it." The event featured esteemed speakers from TikTok South Africa, Ogilvy, influential TikTok creators from South Africa and esteemed journalists.

Ogilvy South Africa’s TK.Lab team is the latest addition to a growing global TK.Lab network which includes presence in 20+ markets such as Australia, Latin America, across Europe and more; which has helped brands such as Mondelēz, Ford, Unilever, L’Oréal and The Coca-Cola Company establish their presence on TikTok.



