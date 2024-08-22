IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

Ogilvy wins 19 awards for digital excellence at the 2024 Bookmarks

Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
22 Aug 2024
At the country’s largest celebration of digital excellence in marketing, Ogilvy was awarded more awards than any other agency in South Africa, including Gold for its Social Media Campaign for Volkswagen.

The IAB Bookmarks are a highlight on the industry calendar, setting the benchmark for innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry.

“We are incredibly pleased to see so many of our clients and our campaigns rewarded at this year’s Bookmarks. The breadth and depth of our wins this year really show how committed we are to ensuring that our work connects meaningfully with today’s digitally connected consumers. Not only in the traditional digital spaces, but also the emerging spaces of AI production and platform development.” comments Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa’s CEO and creative chairman.

Ogilvy wins 19 awards for digital excellence at the 2024 Bookmarks

Winning Ogilvy clients included Mondelez, KFC, Audi, Volkswagen and Castle Lite. The agency excelled across various digitally focused categories, including Channel Innovation, Digital Campaign Strategy, Digital Integrated Campaign, Customer Experience Design, Social Media Campaigns, Display Advertising, Excellence in Craft Strategy, and Excellence in Digital Content Marketing.

Referring to one of the largest winning platforms of the night, Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for Volkswagen South Africa comments “As the People’s Car, we strive to make work that not only connects with people but empowers them. The ‘Night School’ platform has been a true labour of love, and it’s incredible to see all the effort being rewarded, after so many years in the making, Congratulations to our partner agency Ogilvy, for bringing this life-saving initiative to life.”

Mel Carney, MD of Ogilvy’s digital specialist practice Ogilvy One adds, ‘As we create and deploy an increasing number of digitally connected solutions for brands, and as we gather more and more data from consumers, we’re seeing the large amount of measurable impact we’re able to bring our clients. It’s harder and harder for us to define what is and isn’t digital, as almost every piece of communication we create at Ogilvy is linked and connected somehow with data and technology. It’s encouraging to look at the winners over time at Bookmarks, where you can really see this evolution taking place in the work across our industry in South Africa.”

Case concludes, “Congratulations to all the winners and especially to TBWA, who were announced as overall Agency of the year.”

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
