TLC celebrates its 10th birthday of entertaining South Africa

Discovery Network's flagship channel - TLC South Africa - is set to honour having been on air in South Africa for 10 years. To celebrate this decade of bringing tears, smiles, and laughter to homes across the country, the channel is headed on a trip down memory lane, filled with the best of the 'Oh My Goodness' moments, as well as exciting offerings for fans of the channel - a reminder of why TLC is the Number 1 lifestyle channel on the continent.