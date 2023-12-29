Temporary closure planned for KNP's Skukuza Safari Lodge

Skukuza Safari Lodge, situated within Kruger National Park (KNP), is scheduled for a temporary closure from 1 January 2024. This closure aims to facilitate change management and refurbishments as part of the SanParks Commercialisation Strategy. The strategy is designed to improve parks as nature tourism destinations by expanding tourism offerings through collaborations with the private sector.

Source: Supplied

SANParks undertook a public tender process for the appointment of a private operator to manage the lodge for a period of ten (10) years. The appointed operator is a joint venture between Tourvest Holdings and Karibu Leisure Resort.

Tourvest Holdings will be represented by AHA Hotels and Lodges which is the tourism property management company of Tourvest Accommodation Activities. Karibu Leisure Resort is owned by its founder and CEO Nyeleti Mushwana and has world-class conference facilities.

The 256-bed lodge is expected to open its doors again in February 2024 under a Management Agreement between SANParks and the joint venture. In co-operation with SanParks, the joint venture will manage, operate and maintain the Skukuza Safari Lodge and the Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre situated adjacent to the lodge.

Transforming the tourism industry

This intervention is also a deliberate effort to create BBBEE opportunities and advance the transformation of the tourism industry. In the past twenty years, this strategy earned SanParks an income of R1,512bn through its public-private partnerships. The revenue generated contributes to the funding of conservation and the overall sustainability of SanParks.

SanParks Tourism PPP portfolio has expanded to 60 diverse projects spanning accommodation, restaurants, retail and activities.