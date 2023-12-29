Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Temporary closure planned for KNP's Skukuza Safari Lodge

    29 Dec 2023
    29 Dec 2023
    Skukuza Safari Lodge, situated within Kruger National Park (KNP), is scheduled for a temporary closure from 1 January 2024. This closure aims to facilitate change management and refurbishments as part of the SanParks Commercialisation Strategy. The strategy is designed to improve parks as nature tourism destinations by expanding tourism offerings through collaborations with the private sector.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    SANParks undertook a public tender process for the appointment of a private operator to manage the lodge for a period of ten (10) years. The appointed operator is a joint venture between Tourvest Holdings and Karibu Leisure Resort.

    Tourvest Holdings will be represented by AHA Hotels and Lodges which is the tourism property management company of Tourvest Accommodation Activities. Karibu Leisure Resort is owned by its founder and CEO Nyeleti Mushwana and has world-class conference facilities.

    The 256-bed lodge is expected to open its doors again in February 2024 under a Management Agreement between SANParks and the joint venture. In co-operation with SanParks, the joint venture will manage, operate and maintain the Skukuza Safari Lodge and the Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre situated adjacent to the lodge.

    Transforming the tourism industry

    This intervention is also a deliberate effort to create BBBEE opportunities and advance the transformation of the tourism industry. In the past twenty years, this strategy earned SanParks an income of R1,512bn through its public-private partnerships. The revenue generated contributes to the funding of conservation and the overall sustainability of SanParks.

    SanParks Tourism PPP portfolio has expanded to 60 diverse projects spanning accommodation, restaurants, retail and activities.

    Read more: tourism industry, tourism and travel
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: Supplied
    Cape Winelands Airport unveils development plans, features
    1 hour
    Report: Sharp increase in female employment in travel, tourism since 2010
    Report: Sharp increase in female employment in travel, tourism since 2010
    7 hours
    Baggage sortation issues at OR Tambo resolved
    Baggage sortation issues at OR Tambo resolved
    1 day
    Source: stevepb via
    Over 900 Tourism Equity Fund applications initiated
    2 days
    SA tourism thrives with 51.8% increase in international arrivals
    SA tourism thrives with 51.8% increase in international arrivals
    22 Dec 2023
    Minister hands over Wolwekloof Resort infrastructure project to CapeNature
    Minister hands over Wolwekloof Resort infrastructure project to CapeNature
    20 Dec 2023
    VFS Global appointed to administer UK government visa, passport service in 142 countries
    VFS Global appointed to administer UK government visa, passport service in 142 countries
    19 Dec 2023
    Durban beaches closed due to contamination
    Durban beaches closed due to contamination
    18 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz