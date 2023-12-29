Cape Winelands Airport unveils development plans, features

Industries

    29 Dec 2023
    29 Dec 2023
    The picturesque Cape Winelands area is on the brink of transformative growth through a R7bn airport expansion initiative, signifying a major advancement in the region's progress and ease of access. Having been founded in 1943, Cape Winelands Airport holds a crucial position in the Northern District of Durbanville.

    Operating as one of the oldest airfields in the vicinity, it has predominantly catered to the General Aviation community. With its strategic placement, the airport stands as a key resource for the region, poised to make substantial contributions to the local economy and the aviation sector.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "We are thrilled to introduce this airport expansion to the Cape Winelands region," says Deon Cloete, managing director of Cape Winelands Airport. "This facility represents a commitment to providing world class transportation options, promoting tourism, and stimulating economic growth in our beautiful region."

    "Airports worldwide are known to have a positive impact on the socio-economic conditions of the regions which they serve. This airport will be no different," adds Cloete.

    Airport arrival: Where the holiday begins, not just the destination

    The development plans include vineyards as part of the landscaping aesthetics to portray the region's wine culture, ensuring that when one arrives at the terminal precinct of Cape Winelands Airport, one will be surrounded by vineyards with open spaces that include a plaza, a hotel and conference centre; and a wine tasting experience, an outdoor amphitheatre for events up to 5,000 people, an aviation museum and plenty of at-grade parking, all situated in a "park" like environment.

    In the controlled airside area of the airport, a portion of the land will include a botanical garden with a diverse collection of indigenous fynbos, both within the country and globally.

    Source: Facebook/AviationOne.
    Cape Winelands Airport begins R7bn expansion for international hub

    22 Nov 2023

    The airport will also offer a range of contemporary amenities and services designed to enhance the travel experience. These include efficient check-in counters with advanced technology for swift processing, spacious and comfortable waiting lounges with ergonomic seating, and a diverse selection of high-quality dining establishments and boutique shopping outlets, ensuring that passengers have access to a wide array of food and retail options to suit their preferences and needs.

    Cape Winelands Airport: Gateway to new domestic and international routes

    The airport will effectively process 2,000,000 international tourists and 3,000,000 domestic travellers annually by 2050, taking the overall annual passenger traffic to the region from 10 million to 20 million passengers. Beyond job creation, the airport is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the regional economy. Increased tourism and business opportunities will contribute to the growth of local businesses and industries, especially around the logistics clusters.

    The airport will also harness renewable energy sources, such as solar and chicken manure biogas power, to power its facilities and operations.

    This shift towards self-sufficiency will not only reduce the carbon footprint but will also ensure a reliable and uninterrupted energy supply, even in adverse conditions.

    The airport will also implement state-of-the-art water recycling systems, which are able to conserve and purify water for various airport needs. Additionally, its waste management practices will prioritise recycling and composting, further reducing its environmental impact.

    Cape winelands, aviation, wine industry, air travel, tourism and travel, Durbanville wines
