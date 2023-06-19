Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk: A memorable day of fun, fitness and giving back

Sunday (18 June 2023) witnessed a magnificent display of unity and diversity as more than 20,000 enthusiastic participants gathered for the Suncoast East Coast Radio (ECR) Big Walk. Families, friends, work teammates, schools, NGOs and individuals from all walks of life came together and made every step count.

The event kicked off at the vibrant uShaka Marine World, where ECR presenters kept the walkers entertained along the different routes. Participants were refreshed at various stations by aQuellé, ensuring they remained hydrated throughout.

Among the many highlights of the event, the one that stood out was the remarkable impact of The Big Favour Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative. Phantane Athletics Club was chosen as the beneficiary by both ECR and Suncoast, receiving a generous cash donation of R100,000. This incredible accomplishment was made possible by the commitment of each participant who purchased a Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk ticket.

As participants reached the finish area, they were treated to an array of exciting entertainment options, including Zumba sessions and relaxing warm-down stretch exercises. The prestigious Kearsney Choir graced the Suncoast ECR Big Walk stage, captivating the audience with familiar melodies that had everyone singing along. Adding to the excitement, the trendy pantsula dancers, Survivor Dancers, delivered a breathtaking performance. Some lucky attendees even walked away with spot prizes to the value of R50,000, while the rest of the participants enjoyed a DJ mix by J Sbu, the co-host of the weekday afternoon drive show.

Boni Mchunu, the ECR managing director, expressed her overwhelming pride and gratitude for the success of the event, stating, "We are truly humbled by the incredible turnout of over 20,000 people at the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk. Witnessing such a massive gathering of individuals coming together to participate in this event was heartwarming. We hope you enjoyed the experience as much as we enjoyed executing it for you."

Mchunu also extended deep appreciation to the partners and sponsors who played a pivotal role in ensuring the resounding success of the event, saying, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed partners and sponsors — Suncoast, aQuellé, Daily News, Plascon, Rotary Club of Durban, and the Department of Sport and Recreation — for their unwavering dedication and support. Your contributions were instrumental in making this event a true triumph."

Reflecting on the event, Suncoast director of operations, Adam MacIntyre said, "The sight of over 20,000 participants coming together in a sea of turquoise and yellow along Durban’s beachfront was breathtaking. It was uplifting to see families, colleagues and friends connect and spend quality time together whilst being active. Our heartfelt thanks to East Coast Radio, fellow sponsors and participants for making this successful event an unforgettable one".

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk stands as a testament to the power of unity, community, and the indomitable spirit of KZN. With each step taken, participants made a difference, and together, they created an unforgettable experience.