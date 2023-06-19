Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

V5 DigitalOgilvy South AfricaBurnesseoEast Coast RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHOT 102.7FMMediamarkWavemakerDentsuBateleur Brand PlanningPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalTenacityPRKantarMaximizer SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Secure your spot at the Effie Awards 2023 Gala and witness the industry's finest achievements

19 Jun 2023
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
Tickets for the 2023 Effie Awards, taking place on 15 September 2023 are now available for purchase. The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa encourage early booking in order to avoid disappointment as tickets are limited.

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, Investec and GIB, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective.

The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference. Attendees will gain valuable insights at the Nedbank IMC and witness how these insights are applied to achieve remarkable results at the Effie Awards Gala.

Secure your spot at the Effie Awards 2023 Gala and witness the industry's finest achievements

Combination tickets, granting access to both events on the 15 September, are available at a reduced cost. After the conference concludes at 4pm, attendees are invited to network over cocktails before the Gala event begins at 7pm.

“The Effie Awards honour and celebrate the industry's most effective campaigns, going beyond creativity. The Gala event provides a platform to truly appreciate the collective efforts of marketers and agencies in achieving remarkable results. Our partnership with Nedbank IMC underscores our commitment to bringing marketers and agencies closer together.

Together, we are shaping the future of marketing by fostering a culture of shared knowledge, ideas, and innovation. By joining forces with Nedbank IMC, we create an environment where insights and experiences merge, propelling us towards new heights. This year's Effie Awards Gala promises an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and networking. We invite you to immerse yourself in the energy of industry leaders, connect with like-minded professionals, and be part of the movement that drives marketing effectiveness,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Secure your spot at the Effie Awards 2023 Gala and witness the industry's finest achievements

Tickets are exclusively available for purchase online via the dedicated ticketing portal by clicking here.

Effie Awards Gala and Nedbank IMC Conference Event Details

Date: 15 September 2023
Time: Nedbank IMC - 08h00 / Effie Awards Gala - 19h00
Venue: Urban Brew Studios, Shop L86, Republic Rd, President Ridge, Randburg

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023. For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.

NextOptions
Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Read more: ACA, Association for Communication and Advertising, Mathe Okaba, Effie Awards, Effie South Africa



Related

Deadline to enter the Effie Awards extended
Association for Communication and AdvertisingDeadline to enter the Effie Awards extended8 Jun 2023
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts18 May 2023
Effie dialogue series returns with an expanded programme featuring 4 thought-provoking panels
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie dialogue series returns with an expanded programme featuring 4 thought-provoking panels9 May 2023
Effie South Africa announces call for 2023 Awards jury members
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa announces call for 2023 Awards jury members25 Apr 2023
Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing6 Apr 2023
Effie South Africa launches 2023 season, calls for entries
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa launches 2023 season, calls for entries24 Mar 2023
In South Africa, the local WFA affiliate, MASA has taken custody of the second WFA Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Census in this country, in an alliance with sister industry bodies, the ACA, ARB, IAB, IMC, Kantar South Africa and MRF. Source:
South African marketing industry alliance supports second WFA Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Census17 Mar 2023
Source © Bowie15 A panel at the recent inaugural AWAfrica examined the need for Africans to claim their share of the global creative economy
Unpacking Africa's limited involvement in the multi-billion dollar global creative economy7 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz