Secure your spot at the Effie Awards 2023 Gala and witness the industry's finest achievements

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, Investec and GIB, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective.

The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference. Attendees will gain valuable insights at the Nedbank IMC and witness how these insights are applied to achieve remarkable results at the Effie Awards Gala.

Combination tickets, granting access to both events on the 15 September, are available at a reduced cost. After the conference concludes at 4pm, attendees are invited to network over cocktails before the Gala event begins at 7pm.

“The Effie Awards honour and celebrate the industry's most effective campaigns, going beyond creativity. The Gala event provides a platform to truly appreciate the collective efforts of marketers and agencies in achieving remarkable results. Our partnership with Nedbank IMC underscores our commitment to bringing marketers and agencies closer together.

Together, we are shaping the future of marketing by fostering a culture of shared knowledge, ideas, and innovation. By joining forces with Nedbank IMC, we create an environment where insights and experiences merge, propelling us towards new heights. This year's Effie Awards Gala promises an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and networking. We invite you to immerse yourself in the energy of industry leaders, connect with like-minded professionals, and be part of the movement that drives marketing effectiveness,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Tickets are exclusively available for purchase online via the dedicated ticketing portal by clicking here.

Effie Awards Gala and Nedbank IMC Conference Event Details

Date: 15 September 2023

Time: Nedbank IMC - 08h00 / Effie Awards Gala - 19h00

Venue: Urban Brew Studios, Shop L86, Republic Rd, President Ridge, Randburg

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023. For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.