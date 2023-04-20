Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumMann MadeGfK South AfricaIMC ConferenceProvantageDash Digital StudioPrimedia OutdoorDentsuTenacityPRThe Innovator TrustSmile 90.4FMHuman8DMASAKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Hot 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition

20 Apr 2023
Issued by: HOT 102.7FM
South African radio station Hot 102.7FM is celebrating an historic night in Las Vegas, after being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the United States.
Hot 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition

After initially being nominated in seven categories, four of the station’s entries made it through to the final stage and were awarded ‘finalist’ status – the only South African radio station to feature at the New York Festivals Radio Awards and confirmation of the world-class quality of the Hot 102.7FM entries, placing it alongside the likes of global heavyweights such as the BBC, Al Jazeera, Radio-Canada, RTE Radio 1 – Ireland, Sirius XM (USA), Sky (UK), and Virgin Radio UK.

A lot of hard work has gone into crafting the sound and overall offering of Hot 102.7FM and to be recognised on the world stage is just great affirmation of the path the station is on...
– Lloyd Madurai

The four finalists were: Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show, for ‘Best Music/Personality Show’ in the Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming category; the Hot 102.7FM station sound for ‘Best Station ID Imaging’; and two entries from the News department – ‘Best News Documentary/Special’ for the ‘Jenny Boekwurm’ series and ‘Best News Special Report’ for ‘The Bully Chain’.

‘Jenny Boekwurm’ featured interviews with the nominees in the Sunday Times Literary Awards, involving literary journalist Jenny Crwys-Williams, whilst ‘The Bully Chain’ saw a month dedicated to dissecting the topic of bullying by telling stories from both the sides of the victim and the perpetrator.

“We’re blown away by this global recognition, but it’s no more than my team deserve,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “A lot of hard work has gone into crafting the sound and overall offering of Hot 102.7FM and to be recognised on the world stage is just great affirmation of the path the station is on, which includes building a loyal listenership and delivering results for our commercial partners.”

The New York Festivals Radio Awards honours radio content in all lengths and formats and across all platforms, from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from around the globe. Embracing all aspects of the radio and audio industries, the categories “mirror today's global trends and encourage the next generation of storytellers by recognising innovators in 14 category groups”.

Those groups are: News Programs, News Reports/Features, Documentary, Entertainment, Talk Programs, On-Air Talent, Craft, Programming Format, Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming, Promotion Spots/Opens & IDs, Digital, Audio Books, Podcasts and Student.

Hot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup
Hot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup

Issued by HOT 102.7FM 5 Apr 2023

The entries were judged online by the New York Festivals Radio Awards Grand Jury and the award winners announced at a virtual event in Las Vegas.

“The New York Festivals Radio Awards are regarded as the ‘Oscars of the radio industry’, which makes this so much more meaningful,” says Madurai. “To be recognised and honoured by global heavyweights in the world of radio says so much about what we’ve built here at Hot 102.7FM and the quality of the radio product we’ve taken to market, since launching in 2021.”

The New York Festivals Radio Awards honours come barely two years after Hot 102.7FM launched as a new Johannesburg-based commercial radio station in July of 2021, with the station going on to receive 13 nominations at the 2022 SA Radio Awards, where it walked away with the coveted ‘My Station – Most Votes’ award. This, barely a month after being named the winner in the ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

NextOptions
HOT 102.7FM
HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
Read more: BBC, Sunday Times, Jenny Crwys-Williams, Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7FM

Related

Hot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup5 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM - flying the South African flag on the global stage
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM - flying the South African flag on the global stage5 Apr 2023
Source: © Bizcommunity All the 2022 Sunday Times winners. This year the event comprises three components
3 in-person events make up 2023 Sunday Times GenNext's new look28 Mar 2023
Hot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards28 Mar 2023
Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist
7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM23 Mar 2023
Source:
Lineker-BBC row: survey shows how different outlets approach their staff's social media presence20 Mar 2023
Hot 102.7FM pays tribute to Mark Pilgrim
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM pays tribute to Mark Pilgrim6 Mar 2023
Source ©Twitter Renowned radio DJ, Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a battle with cancer
Mark Pilgrim passes away6 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz