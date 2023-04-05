Hot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup

Johannesburg-based commercial radio station Hot 102.7FM has shaken things up and will go to air with a new schedule and presenter lineup from 2 May 2023.

That follows extensive market research and is in line with a strategic move to continually interrogate ways to keep producing a world-class radio product that delivers value to its audience and commercial partners.

The most significant move sees Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show host Tony Murrell and The Big Joburg Drive’s Simon ‘Parky’ Parkinson swapping seats and forming new on-air teams, with both ‘returning their roots’.

Murrell shot to prominence in South Africa as 5FM’s afternoon drive-time host in the 1990’s, whilst Parkinson hosted the breakfast show for Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster, 3FM, for nearly a decade, also in the ’90s.

“Parky and Tony are going to be bringing something fresh and exciting to their new slots,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “As the hosts of our two flagship shows, we’ve seen what an impact they’ve already had on our on-air product, and as established professionals with the ability to skilfully adapt to the needs of the audience and time slot in question, we’ve tasked them with once again delivering world-class radio shows.”

Parkinson will host the breakfast show with news and co-presenter Bunny Majaja and funny man Simon Hill, who will also present the morning’s sports bulletins, with the trio forming a new combination and bringing a fresh dynamic to Hot 102.7FM’s flagship show.

“I cannot wait to bring you the most entertaining and interactive morning radio experience in town,” says Parkinson. “The show will be fast-paced and lively, designed to get your heart racing and your mind buzzing with energy for the day ahead. So, set your alarms and join us bright and early from May for Hot 1027 Breakfast!”

Murrell will make up a new afternoon drive team with head of news and experienced journalist Tara Penny, and sports guy Dylan Rogers, with this trio bringing a difference pace to a show that promises to see its audience home with a smile on its face.

“Like any radio station worth its salt, Hot 102.7FM is continually looking at ways to keep evolving, keep refreshing, and keep exploring new and exciting ways to keep our loyal audience engaged,” says Madurai. “We believe these changes speak to that need and are confident our audience will love the new combinations we’ve put together.”

In another notable change, Hot 102.7FM has bolstered its weekend offering with the addition of experienced radio and TV broadcaster Tony Ndoro to the lineup on Sunday afternoons, between 12h00 and 15h00. Ndoro has been in broadcasting for nearly 30 years, having started at Radio Bop in 1994, before moving on to the likes of Kaya FM, 947, SuperSport and eNCA.

These lineup changes all fit with the Hot 102.7FM vision to keep improving the quality of its on-air product, which was recently recognised by the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards – a globally-recognised and highly-respected industry awards programme – which nominated Hot 102.7FM in seven categories.

These nominations follow Hot on the heels of Hot 102.7FM winning the 2022 ‘My Station – Most Votes’ award at the SA Radio Awards, where it received a total of 13 nominations, and its ‘Best Local Radio Station’ award at last year’s Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

That’s an impressive ‘lineup’ of achievements for a station that launched only 20 months ago!