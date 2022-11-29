Industries

HOT 102.7FM wins the hearts of listeners at SA Radio Awards

29 Nov 2022
Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
Capping a successful evening at the 2022 SA Radio Awards, HOT 102.7FM walked away with the coveted 'My Station - Most Votes' award at the event, which was held in Johannesburg on 26 November 2022.
HOT 102.7FM wins the hearts of listeners at SA Radio Awards

This, just a little over a year after going live, with HOT 102.7FM coming out on tops in a category that puts the voting in the hands of South Africa’s radio listeners. The My Station section gives listeners the opportunity to vote for their favourite radio station and this year SA Radio Awards organisers received approximately 1.1 million votes in this category.

HOT 102.7FM received the most votes, garnering 138,905 – or 12.6% of the overall number of votes – and proving that it indeed has among the most loyal listeners of the country’s radio stations.

“This award means the most to us, because it comes from our listeners and we’ve always placed our audience front and centre of everything we do as a radio station, whether it’s playing the music they grew up with, presented by DJs that they’ve come to know and love, or supporting the causes close to their hearts and throwing the kinds of ‘Old Skool’ parties they love,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “This award will just spur us on, in the knowledge that we’re giving our listeners what they want, and that will remain the HOT 102.7FM priority going forward.”

There were two more honours for HOT 102.7FM at the SA Radio Awards, with The Mark Pilgrim Show winning ‘Best Daytime Show’ and HOT Business picking up the ‘Best Podcast’ award.

Providing the icing on the cake on the night, veteran radio personality Benjy Mudie was inducted into the industry’s ‘Hall of Fame’, whilst at the other end of the spectrum, HOT 102.7FM also has a ‘Bright Star’ inductee, in the form of news bulletin reader Tshegofatso Seleke.

“All of these are incredible achievements - not only because we’ve only been on air since 2021, but because it’s also an incredibly competitive industry with high standards,” said Madurai. “When we launched, we set out to make our mark by playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music, with the best presenters, and with the goal of having the most fun possible. We’ve done that, and these awards are just a nice reminder that we’re on the right track.”

HOT 102.7FM congratulates all its fellow winners and looks forward to another great year in South African radio in 2023!

Hot 102.7FM
Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
