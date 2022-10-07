Popular Algoa FM presenter to go solo

Algoa FM Drive Show co-host Roch-Lè Bloem is going solo to host the week-day morning show from nine till 12.

Roch-Lè Bloem

She has been hosting The Drive with Roland Gaspar for the past four years.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of the conversation each morning. There will obviously be lots of music, fun and the ‘Roch Spice’ but I'd like to bring more than just chit chat to the show,” she says. “After the pandemic and with all the challenges we have faced, I feel like it's time to change the narrative. It's time to shine, to conquer, and to walk and live in our power.”

Bloem replaces radio all-rounder Mio Khondleka, who has been appointed programme manager at Algoa FM following the departure of Baydu Adams who decided to follow family and business interests in Cape Town. “It is a great opportunity to leading a wonderful team, what we call our champs. These are exciting times,” he says.

Mio Khondleka

Khondleka, who rejoined Algoa FM nine years ago together with his wife Queenie, was first appointed Algoa FM programme manager in 2012. He left in 2013 to be part of the team which started Power FM in Johannesburg, but the call of the Eastern Cape was too strong, and he came back to the station as part of one of the only husband and wife radio teams in South Africa. Listeners will still be able to join him on Saturdays between six and nine in the morning on Saturday Breakfast.

“Mio’s appointment is in line with Algoa FM’s strategy to expand its broadcast and media footprint,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“He brings a unique set of broadcast and management skills to the team.”

The move by Bloem to the morning slot completes a refresh of the Algoa FM presenter line-up:



Vinny Nogemane is anchoring the Afternoon Drive broadcast in the Buffalo City and surrounds.



Liaquat Sain has taken over his previous slot from 10pm to 2am during weekdays.



Jean-Pierre (JP) Botha is presenting the Algoa FM Top 30 on Saturday mornings, Craig Ross is hosting the Saturday afternoon show between three and seven, followed by Annelu le Roux until 10pm.



Mandisa Magwaxaza then takes over until two on Sunday mornings.



