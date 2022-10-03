OFM Stasie2 gets its first voice!

OFM is proud to announce that our all-Afrikaans streaming station, OFM Stasie2, has appointed its first presenter.

Cyril Viljoen

From 3 October 2022, fans of Afrikaans music can tune in online to Cyril Viljoen, the former presenter of the popular OFM lunchtime show At Lunch, Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 2pm, on OFM Stasie2.

According to Tim Thabethe, OFM’s programme manager, a decision was made some time ago to invest more in OFM's Stasie2 after strong growth on the platform.

“The plan was to add a voice to the all-Afrikaans music stream. It only made sense to feature Cyril Viljoen as the first voice of OFM Stasie2 – a proudly Afrikaans offering. Cyril's passion for his language makes him the ideal person for this exciting programme.”

Cyril Viljoen, a radio veteran of more than a decade and known for having one of the best voices in the industry, says: "Stasie2 is for those of us who still dream in Afrikaans".

Listeners can stream Stasie2 24/7 at ofm.co.za/stasie2 or download the free OFM desktop or mobile app for Apple and Android here.

For more information, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



